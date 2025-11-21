Regulate Applications, Not Protocols: Stablecoins, DeFi And Internet Ownership (Video)

- within Technology topic(s)
- in United States
- within Technology, Wealth Management and Antitrust/Competition Law topic(s)
- with readers working within the Banking & Credit industries
How are blockchains creating an ownership layer for the internet, shifting identity and value from intermediaries to users? In this installment of Dechert's Leading on Crypto, partner Neel Maitra is joined by a16z Chief Compliance Officer Scott Walker to discuss his firm's unwavering crypto conviction – even through the so-called "Crypto Winter" – and the meaning behind the firm's "regulate applications, not protocols" mantra. Walker also highlights stablecoins' evolution into global payment rails and settlement/collateral infrastructure, institutional grade on chain governance, modular, application specific chains improving user experience and much more!
