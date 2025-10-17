Regulating Crypto-linked Exchange-traded Products (Podcast)

The speakers analyze the regulatory landscape in the U.S., UK, as well as in France and the wider EU market...

Philippe Noeltner, a Luxembourg-based counsel in A&O Shearman's global financial markets team, is joined by partners Susan Gault-Brown (Washington DC) and Nikki Johnstone (London), and senior associate Quentin Herry (Paris) to examine the legal and regulatory developments shaping the market for crypto-linked exchange-traded products (ETPs).

The speakers analyze the regulatory landscape in the U.S., UK, as well as in France and the wider EU market, focusing on recent moves to enable retail access to crypto ETPs. They discuss the role of custodians in their respective markets, and the challenges presented by structuring ETPs and ensuring adequate investor protection.

They also explore the practical implications of crypto ETPs for issuers, asset managers and investors, particularly the need to find the right balance between supporting innovation, proportionate regulation, and managing market appetite.

This episode was recorded in August 2025.

