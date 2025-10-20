Calif. Governor Rejects "No Robo Bosses" Act

Duane Morris Takeaways: On October 13, 2025, California Governor Gavin Newsom, issued a written statement declining to sign Senate Bill 7 – called the "No Robo Bosses" Act (the "Act"). While the Act aimed to restrict when and how employers could use automated decision-making systems and artificial intelligence, Governor Newsom rejected the proposed legislation in terms of the Act's broad drafting and unfocused notification requirements. Governor Newsom's statement reflects an initial rebuttal to a wave of pending AI regulations as states wrestle with suitable AI guidance. Given the pro-employee tendencies of Governor Newsom and California regulators generally, this outcome is a mild surprise. Employers nonetheless should expect continued scrutiny of AI regulations before enactment.

This legislative activity surely sets the stage for what many believe is the next wave of class action litigation.

See more on the Duane Morris Class Action Defense Blog.