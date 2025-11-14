Sara Jodka's article, "Stepping into the AI void in employment: Why state AI rules now matter more than federal policy," was published by Reuters.

Sara Jodka's article, "Stepping into the AI void in employment: Why state AI rules now matter more than federal policy," was published by Reuters. Her article discusses what defines AI hiring risks in the U.S. "Businesses that want to keep AI in their hiring technology without turning discovery into a crime scene need to do three things: (1) measure outcomes across the full set of protected classes, (2) validate every consequential screen, and (3) require vendors to show their work," Sara says. To read more, click here.

