Artificial Intelligence — A Blessing With Boundaries (Video)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has rapidly become a cornerstone of modern productivity, with tools like ChatGPT seeing adoption rates soar from 10% to over 50% in just the past year. For faith-based organizations, this technological leap presents both exciting opportunities and serious legal considerations.

Confidentiality: What Goes In May Not Stay In

When employees input sensitive data into AI platforms—whether it's payroll details or strategic plans—they may unknowingly breach confidentiality. Unless explicitly stated in the AI's terms and conditions, that data could be exposed or reused. Organizations must remind staff that uploading confidential information is akin to publishing it online.

Intellectual Property: Who Owns What?

AI-generated content often lacks clear ownership. If your team uses AI to create curriculum or marketing materials, you may not be able to claim copyright protection. Worse, you might inadvertently infringe on someone else's intellectual property if the AI pulls in protected logos, slogans, or content.

Plagiarism: Unintentional but Risky

AI tools can produce polished content—but that doesn't mean it's original. Faith-based organizations must be vigilant about plagiarism risks, especially when AI outputs are used without proper review or attribution.

Fiduciary Duties: AI Is a Tool, Not a Substitute

Nonprofit leaders often have fiduciary duties to act in the best interest of their organizations. Relying solely on AI to perform job functions could be seen as neglecting those duties. AI should enhance—not replace—human judgment and effort.

Theological Implications: Morality in the Machine Age

Faith-based groups must also consider the moral dimensions of AI use. Is it ethical to automate decisions that affect people's lives and spiritual journeys? These are questions worth exploring in leadership circles and boardrooms.

Policy Recommendations: Clarity Is Key

To navigate these challenges, organizations should adopt a clear AI usage policy. This can be a standalone document or part of an employee handbook. Key elements might include:

Approved AI tools (e.g., branded platforms like Copilot or ChatGPT)

Guidelines for confidential data handling

Prohibitions on plagiarism and IP infringement

Expectations for human oversight and accountability

Final Thought: AI is here to stay, and it can be a powerful ally. But for faith-based organizations, embracing it responsibly means balancing innovation with integrity.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.