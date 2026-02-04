IAPP Global Legislative Predictions 2026

WilmerHale attorney Kirk Nahra recently contributed to IAPP's Global Legislative Predictions 2026, offering a clear look at how quickly health care privacy rules are shifting in the United States. He examines federal activity around HIPAA enforcement and Security Rule updates, reviews lingering proposals related to social service and opioid related disclosures and highlights the rapid spread of new state privacy laws in places such as Maryland and New York.

Originally published by IAPP, 28 January 2026

