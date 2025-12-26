Artificial intelligence is introducing complex legal challenges regarding the development and use of intellectual property. In "Artificial Intelligence and Intellectual Property: Challenges, Litigation, and Future Directions," Managing Director Kristopher Boushie and Directors Daniel Werner and Garrett Glasgow discuss key emerging and ongoing issues related to the law, technology, and economics of AI.

The article discusses emerging issues in patent, trade secret, trademark, and copyright litigation involving AI technology. The authors also explain the role of economic analysis in current and potential intellectual property litigation involving AI.

To download publication, please click here.

