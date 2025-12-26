The Human Element: State AGs Say Relationships Still Critical In Age Of AI

For the second year in a row, Shook had the honor of hosting state attorneys general in its Washington, D.C. office for an insightful roundtable discussion about their enforcement priorities. On December 8, 2025, Attorneys General Aaron Ford of Nevada, Catherine Hanaway of Missouri, and Alan Wilson of South Carolina fielded questions from moderator Bill Corrigan, a former Missouri deputy attorney general and the co-chair of Shook's Government Investigations and White Collar Practice, and an audience consisting of representatives of major corporations, lawyers working in the government enforcement space, public servants and others.

AI—the topic du jour for constituents, consumers and companies alike—is top of mind for the AGs. The ever-evolving technology presents significant risks in a regulatory environment that is still catching up to it. In particular, the AGs are focused on protecting children from criminal actors using AI to perpetrate sexual predation and protecting the general public from the use of AI to commit fraud (e.g., scams or deepfakes) and other crimes. The AGs pointed out that the criminals are using this technology to innovate too. Meanwhile, the AGs also recognize AI's potential to improve efficiency and deliver taxpayer value in their offices and in offices across their states. At the same time, they acknowledged the potential legal and ethical pitfalls of AI use and the need for safeguards to avoid them.

The AGs mentioned cryptocurrency for a second year in a row. The blockchain currency has proven to be a significant target for bad actors because it too is relatively unregulated and can be difficult to trace. The AGs highlighted this as a space where states may be able to provide additional guidance and oversight if the federal government does not step in.

Even as technology is at the fore of AGs' minds, the AGs were unanimous in the need for in-house counsel and law firms to develop relationships with state AG offices before their clients receive inquiries, subpoenas or civil investigative demands (CIDs). The AGs stressed that they view both consumers and businesses as their constituents, and the interests of those two groups need not necessarily be adverse to one another. But if an AG's office's first impression of a company is from an investigation or a complaint, it can be more difficult to work with the company on finding a resolution that avoids litigation. Ultimately, the AGs are interested in efficient resolutions and reiterated again this year that frank engagement with their offices can aid those outcomes. And, of course, AGs are interested in hearing about the problems that their corporate citizens are facing, just as they would be with any constituent.

In addition to these topics, the AGs remain focused on core priorities:

Consumer protection, including scams targeting the elderly or vulnerable;

Criminal justice, particularly violent crime and offenses against children;

Health care fraud and other issues that can impact the availability and quality of health care for constituents;

Opioids, including settlements benefiting impacted communities;

Constitutional law, including issues surrounding the separation of powers and individual rights; and

Community engagement.

To accomplish these priorities the AGs sometimes work hand in glove with municipalities and other key stakeholders. For instance, the AGs mentioned working with municipalities to prosecute and distribute the proceeds from consumer protection suits. This requires effective communication and coordination to make sure relief is not unnecessarily delayed, but ensures that all of the entities impacted by the issues are heard and have their unique challenges addressed.

Even with the proliferation of life-changing, faceless technologies, the roundtable underscored that effective regulatory relations remain human. Knowing and understanding state AGs' offices, their priorities and their processes can help companies navigate their government relations more smoothly.

