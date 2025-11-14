Recap: GENIUS Act—A New Era For Stablecoins And Brand Engagement

During the Association of National Advertisers' Masters of Advertising Law Conference in early November, we had the privilege of speaking on the panel, "The Genius Act Playbook: Unlocking Stablecoin Issuance For Non-Financial Brands," where we reviewed the GENIUS Act—Congress's first comprehensive federal framework for payment stablecoins, signed into law in July 2025. The GENIUS Act establishes a unified federal framework with clear standards for issuance, reserve backing, redemption and compliance—enabling non-financial brands and retailers to participate in the stablecoin market through partnerships with approved issuers that meet federal requirements.

Below are some of the key takeaways we shared during the panel, including the business opportunities emerging from the GENIUS Act and important considerations for brands exploring this space.

Business Opportunities:

Faster Settlement & Lower Fees: Stablecoin transactions can settle in near real time, reducing payment friction and lowering costs by minimizing reliance on card networks and traditional intermediaries.

Global Reach: GENIUS-compliant stablecoins can facilitate efficient cross-border payments and B2B settlements, enabling real-time transfers and improved liquidity management.

Programmable Rewards: Brands can integrate smart-contract-based stablecoins for dynamic discounts, instant settlements and loyalty programs that offer portable, real-value rewards.

Trust & Scale: Partnering with federally approved, GENIUS-compliant issuers signals transparency and consumer protection. Brands can leverage their audiences alongside banks' regulatory infrastructure to scale programs securely.

Practical Considerations:

Customer Education: Brands must clearly explain how stablecoins are issued, redeemed and safeguarded to build lasting consumer confidence.

Payment Integration: Merchants should work with compliant payment processors or service providers to accept stablecoins safely online and in-store.

Digital Wallets: Wallets should balance ease of use with compliance, meeting federal standards for secure storage, redemption and user protection.

With GENIUS Act implementation and full enforcement expected by July 2028, brands should prioritize regulatory readiness and transparent communication to fully capitalize on emerging payments and loyalty opportunities.

