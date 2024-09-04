How Can Responsible AI Advance Progress Towards The UN SDGs?

AI can add speed, scale and impact to efforts to solve humanity's most urgent problems while building a more sustainable and inclusive future.

Three questions to ask:

How will responsible AI advance progress towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)?

How will AI unlock solutions to the biggest environmental challenges?

How will AI help social innovators go further, faster to address inequity?

The EY organization believes in the power of responsible artificial intelligence (AI) to support people and communities and help the planet to thrive. The responsible use of AI unlocks unprecedented opportunities for social impact and is key to achieving the EY Ripples ambition of positively impacting one billion lives by 2030.

AI can be interwoven into the EY approach to solutions, addressing a spectrum of challenges facing humanity. It is not a singular solution but is meant to complement broader systems change. But AI's potential to create positive human impacts and accelerate sustainable outcomes can only be fully realized if stakeholders have confidence in AI as an exponential technology for good, rather than experiencing it as an accelerator of unsustainable practices. Confidence in AI will also be built by transparently reporting on the net impacts of the technology.

For the global EY organization, the goal is to identify and seize responsible AI opportunities that scale social impact and advance progress towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Our AI for Social Impact strategy combines EY Ripples, Responsible AI, and EY.ai to help accelerate progress towards the UN SDGs in three areas:

By coming together with like-minded organizations to develop, scale and share responsible AI, we are helping accelerate social impact for people, communities and the planet.

