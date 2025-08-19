ARTICLE
19 August 2025

Pronto AI Expands Its Autonomous Haulage Power With SafeAI Acquisition

Pronto.ai Inc. ("Pronto"), a San Francisco-based startup specializing in autonomous haulage systems, announced its acquisition of SafeAI Inc. ("SafeAI"), a leader in safety-driven autonomous...
Canada Technology
Erika Tworzyanski
Pronto.ai Inc. ("Pronto"), a San Francisco-based startup specializing in autonomous haulage systems, announced its acquisition of SafeAI Inc. ("SafeAI"), a leader in safety-driven autonomous haulage and heavy equipment technology. While deal terms remain undisclosed, reports suggest the deal was in the millions.

The acquisition combines two complementary approaches to autonomous haulage. Pronto – known for its advanced sensors, cameras and AI to operate haul trucks autonomously – will now enhance its portfolio by integrating SafeAI's multi-sensor system, complete with on-vehicle cameras, radar and lidar. As a result, Pronto can meet varied demands to support small quarry to large mine operations.

The move also aligns with Pronto's ongoing global expansion. Earlier this year, Pronto announced an agreement with Heidelberg Materials to deploy over 100 autonomous haul trucks and grow its team internationally. With SafeAI's engineering expertise and intellectual property, Pronto can expand its 40-person team to reach more customers and deploy its technology to mining sites around the world.

