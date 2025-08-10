June Health Launches Women's Health-Focused Virtual Care App

June Health, a comprehensive virtual care platform built specifically to serve women's health needs, recently announced its national launch. The app connects users with a virtual care coordinator who refers them to relevant providers including doctors, nurse practitioners, naturopaths and mental health professionals— each of whom are trained in women's health. The platform also offers an integrated e-pharmacy service, an expert-vetted supplement marketplace, educational materials about common midlife health issues and a chatbot powered by generative artificial intelligence ("AI").

Lori Casselman, the founder and CEO of June Health, witnessed firsthand how the healthcare system and employee benefit models do not always fully address women's midlife health symptoms. For example, nearly 40 percent of Canadian women reported feeling that their symptoms were undertreated, according to a 2022 survey by the Menopause Foundation of Canada. As an experienced healthcare executive, Casselman saw this gap in midlife care as an opportunity to develop a personalized, clinically rigorous, comprehensive and scalable solution.

Unlike other women's midlife healthcare apps, June Health markets itself as a workplace benefit. Employers purchase the service and offer it to their employees, while individuals not covered by a plan can also subscribe independently. As Casselman explains, this approach represents "a necessary evolution of healthcare benefits, which are designed to support the health needs of an entire workforce."

