19 August 2025

NordSpace Brings Canada Into The Commercial Space Industry

Over the past two years, the team at NordSpace – a Canadian company based in Markham – has been working to develop a rocket with the goal of achieving the first commercial rocket launch from Canada.

Spearheaded by Rahul Goel, NordSpace was built around Goel's belief in the importance of an independent Canadian space program, decreasing reliance on international agencies and organizations.

Beyond its national ambitions, NordSpace aims to make history with its first orbital rocket, Tundra – designed to be the world's first rocket compatible with carbon neutral e-fuels. This innovation could significantly reduce fuel costs and, in turn, lower the overall costs of space missions.

NordSpace plans to have its first rocket launch from Newfoundland this August, marking a major milestone in its mission to become a commercial launch provider for satellite deployment into orbit.

