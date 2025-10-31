ARTICLE
31 October 2025

Ontario Pilot Program And PCPA New Negotiation Pathway Aim To Expedite Access To Breakthrough Cancer Treatments

SB
Smart & Biggar

Contributor

Smart & Biggar logo
Smart & Biggar uncovers and maximizes intellectual property and technology assets for our clients. Today’s fast-paced innovation economy demands a higher level of expertise and attention to detail when it comes to IP strategy and protection. With over 125 lawyers, patent agents and trademark agents collaborating across five Canadian offices, Smart & Biggar is trusted by the world’s leading innovators to find value in their IP rights. As market leaders in IP, Smart & Biggar’s team is on the pulse when it comes to the latest developments and the wider industry changes that impact our clients. To stay informed, visit smartbiggar.ca/insights, including access to our RxIP Update (smartbiggar.ca/insights/rx-ip-updates), a monthly digest of the latest decisions and law surrounding the life sciences and pharmaceutical industries.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
The Ontario government and the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA) announced separate initiatives in October 2025, both aimed to accelerate patient access to breakthrough cancer treatments approved through the Project Orbis pathway.
Canada Ontario Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Chen Li
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Smart & Biggar are most popular:
  • in Canada

The Ontario government and the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA) announced separate initiatives in October 2025, both aimed to accelerate patient access to breakthrough cancer treatments approved through the Project Orbis pathway.

As previously reported, Project Orbis is a global collaborative review program initiated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Oncology Center of Excellence to facilitate faster patient access to high-impact cancer therapies. Health Canada has been a partner in Project Orbis since 2019 and took part in the first joint approvals in September 2019.

1. Funding Accelerated for Specific Treatments (FAST) program

On October 7, 2025, the Ontario government announced the launch of a three-year pilot program which will expedite access to 7 to 10 Project Orbis cancer drugs every year by initiating public funding before the conclusion of pCPA negotiations with drug manufacturers.

In Canada's traditional drug access process, pCPA price negotiations are initiated after a final reimbursement recommendation is published by health technology assessment (HTA) organizations (i.e.,Canada's Drug Agency (CDA-AMC) and in Québec, the Institut national d'excellence en santé et en services sociaux (INESSS)). Following a successful negotiation by pCPA, public drug plans make a final decision to fund a drug.

Under the FAST program, however, the Ontario government will pay for eligible drugs once a positive final recommendation from CDA-AMC is issued. The public funding will continue for an interim period while price negotiations take place. If an agreement with pCPA is not reached and public funding is discontinued after the interim period, drug manufacturers will be responsible for funding the drug for patients who have already started treatment during the interim period.

To be eligible for consideration, a drug must be:

  • a Project Orbis cancer drug with a positive final CDA-AMC recommendation;
  • manufactured by a company that wants to enter into a Letter of Intent (LOI) and funding agreement with Ontario;
  • suitable for the FAST pilot (the ministry will assess each file individually).

The program is estimated to provide eligible patients with coverage to select cancer drugs nine months faster.

2. pCPA Early Negotiation Process (ENP)

On October 21, 2025, the pCPA released details of a new accelerated price negotiation process (Early Negotiation Process, ENP) which is designed for cancer drugs being reviewed under Project Orbis and is anticipated to save up to 6 months compared to the standard negotiation process.

Under the ENP, the price negotiation process will begin when a draft review report is issued by the CDA-AMC and/or INESSS. The intent is to complete negotiations by the time final reimbursement recommendations are published. If the negotiation concludes before then, the pCPA will not announce negotiation outcomes or execute an LOI until the HTA is published.

To be eligible for consideration under the ENP, a drug must have been:

  • submitted to Project Orbis for regulatory approval;
  • issued a Notice of Compliance (NOC) or NOC with conditions, or currently undergoing Health Canada regulatory review;
  • submitted for an HTA to CDA-AMC and INESSS.

The pCPA is currently seeking feedback on the ENP. The survey will close on November 12, 2025.

Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact a member of the Life Sciences Regulatory & Compliance Group.

The preceding is intended as a timely update on Canadian intellectual property and technology law. The content is informational only and does not constitute legal or professional advice. To obtain such advice, please communicate with our offices directly.

Authors
Photo of Chen Li
Chen Li
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More