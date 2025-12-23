Taking Action On Food Insecurity

Once again, McMillan's Annual Giving Campaign is championing efforts to address food insecurity by contributing to five impactful organizations making a difference in our communities:

Vancouver Food Runners (Vancouver)

Vancouver Food Runners leverages app technology and a dedicated team of volunteer drivers to redirect healthy surplus food donations from 200 businesses to 180 nonprofits that serve the most vulnerable members of the Metro Vancouver area community.

Calgary Food Bank (Calgary)

The Calgary Food Bank is the city's main charitable food hub and the most accessible food bank. Their goals include removing barriers to access, allowing clients to have choice in food selection and working with other food banks and charitable organizations in the community.

The Stop (Toronto)

The Stop in Toronto runs extensive emergency food access programs including a food bank, two drop-in meal locations, community kitchens and a good food market. It also offers a tax and ID clinic, a program for new and expecting parents and multiple community gardens.

Ottawa Food Bank (Ottawa)

The Ottawa Food Bank is the main emergency food provider in the National Capital Region working in partnership with a network of 112 community food programs to provide food and supplies for tens of thousands of people each month.

Moisson Montréal (Montréal)

Moisson Montréal gathers food donations and basic products year-round, free of charge, and distributes them to community organizations on the Island of Montréal. Through local support, the organization has become the largest food bank in Canada.

By supporting these organizations, McMillan aims to help improve access to essential resources for individuals and families, contributing to a stronger start to the new year.

