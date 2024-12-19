Contributing To Reducing Food Insecurity This Giving Season

During this season of giving, McMillan's Annual Giving Campaign focuses on supporting those facing food insecurity within the communities in which we live and work. The firm has donated to five outstanding charitable organizations that are dedicated to addressing food insecurity: Vancouver Food Runners, the Calgary Food Bank, The Stop (Toronto), Ottawa Food Bank, and Le Garde-Manger Pour Tous (Montréal).

Each of these organizations plays a crucial role in their respective communities. For instance:

Vancouver Food Runners leverages app technology and a dedicated team of volunteer drivers to redirect healthy surplus food donations from 150 businesses to 145 nonprofits that serve the most vulnerable members of the Metro Vancouver area community.

The Calgary Food Bank is the city's main charitable food hub and the most accessible food bank. Their goals include removing barriers to access, allowing clients to have choice in food selection and working with other food banks and charitable organizations in the community.

The Stop in Toronto runs extensive emergency food access programs including a food bank, two drop-in meal locations, community kitchens and a good food market. It also offers a tax and ID clinic, a program for new and expecting parents and multiple community gardens.

The Ottawa Food Bank is the main emergency food provider in the National Capital Region working in partnership with a network of 112 community food programs to provide food and supplies for tens of thousands of people each month.

Le Garde-Manger Pour Tous is a Montréal-based social organization that has been involved in the community since 1985. It combats food insecurity among children by providing warm and nutritious meals to over 30 schools, 75% of which are in underprivileged areas.

McMillan's contribution will help these organizations provide essential resources to those in need in these communities. Our donations not only highlight the importance of addressing food insecurity but also exemplifies the spirit of giving and community support during the holiday season.

The foregoing provides only an overview and does not constitute legal advice. Readers are cautioned against making any decisions based on this material alone. Rather, specific legal advice should be obtained.

© McMillan LLP 2024