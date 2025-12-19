Medical Devices Updates: Phase II Consultation On Medical Devices Regulations Amendments, Medical Device Licences Guidance And IMDRF Table Of Contents Guidance

Consultation on modernizing the medical device establishment licensing (MDEL) framework

On November 17, 2025, Health Canada proposed Phase II amendments to the Medical Devices Regulations (MDR). The first phase of amendments came into force on December 14, 2024 and relate to recalls, modernizing medical device establishment licence (MDEL) application requirements, and granting the Minister of Health authority to issue terms and conditions on an MDEL.

The proposed second phase of amendments for medical devices would:

remove the MDEL requirement for foreign distributors selling through Canadian importers with an MDEL,

clarify that MDEL holders must maintain documented procedures, and

require all MDEL applicants and licence holders to list suppliers of imported or sold devices.

The deadline for providing submissions on the proposed amendments is January 17, 2026. Feedback can be submitted through Canada Gazette, Part I: Regulatory Impact Analysis Statement and Regulatory Text.

Guidance on managing applications for medical device licences and adoption of International Medical Device Regulators Forum (IMDRF) table of contents

On November 21, 2025, Health Canada issued new guidance for managing applications for medical device licences, which will take effect on February 2, 2026. All applications in progress on or after that date, including reconsideration requests, will follow this guidance.

The guidance applies to the following types of medical device licences:

new and amendment Class II applications,

new and amendment (significant change) Class III applications,

new and amendment (significant change) Class IV applications,

minor change applications, and

new and amendment private label applications.

The guidance does not apply to applications submitted under Part 1.1 of the Regulations, which are for medical devices for an urgent public health need and have their own guidance document.

On November 25, 2025, Health Canada issued guidance for preparing table of contents based medical device applications, adopting the IMDRF format to encourage and support the global convergence of medical device applications. Health Canada anticipates that the use of the IMDRF table of contents will reduce costs and timelines, enabling faster access to medical devices in Canada.