ARTICLE
7 January 2026

Health Canada Consultation On Two Draft Guidance Documents On Terms And Conditions For Human And Veterinary Drugs And Drug Submissions Based On Promising Evidence Of Clinical Efficacy

SB
Smart & Biggar

Contributor

Smart & Biggar logo
Smart & Biggar uncovers and maximizes intellectual property and technology assets for our clients. Today’s fast-paced innovation economy demands a higher level of expertise and attention to detail when it comes to IP strategy and protection. With over 125 lawyers, patent agents and trademark agents collaborating across five Canadian offices, Smart & Biggar is trusted by the world’s leading innovators to find value in their IP rights. As market leaders in IP, Smart & Biggar’s team is on the pulse when it comes to the latest developments and the wider industry changes that impact our clients. To stay informed, visit smartbiggar.ca/insights, including access to our RxIP Update (smartbiggar.ca/insights/rx-ip-updates), a monthly digest of the latest decisions and law surrounding the life sciences and pharmaceutical industries.
Explore Firm Details
As previously reported, in December 2024, Health Canada published its agile licensing amendments to the Food and Drug Regulations (FDRs).
Canada Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Urszula Wojtyra
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Smart & Biggar are most popular:
  • in Canada

As previously reported, in December 2024, Health Canada published its agile licensing amendments to the Food and Drug Regulations (FDRs). The amendments included authorities that will come into force on April 1, 2027, permitting Health Canada to (i) impose terms and conditions (T&Cs) on all drugs with a drug identification number (DIN) and (ii) consider whether T&Cs could address promising evidence on the effectiveness of a new drug intended for serious or severely debilitating diseases or conditions.

On December 12, 2025, On December 12, 2025, Health Canada launched a consultation on two draft guidance documents relating to these new T&C authorities:

  1. Draft guidance on terms and conditions for human and veterinary drugs: This document provides guidance to manufacturers and Health Canada staff on the use of T&Cs in accordance with Part C, Division 1, section C.01.014.21 of the FDRs. While a draft guidance was first published in December 2022, Health Canada notes that the current draft has been substantially revised. (Consultation page)
  2. Draft guidance on human and veterinary drug submissions based on promising evidence and terms and conditions: This guidance focuses on new drug submissions based on promising evidence of clinical efficacy where T&Cs are considered pursuant to section C.08.003.2 of the FDRs. (Consultation page)

Once the new authority to impose T&Cs takes effect on April 1, 2027, it will replace the following policies provisions and guidance:

The consultation is open until February 10, 2026.

The preceding is intended as a timely update on Canadian intellectual property and technology law. The content is informational only and does not constitute legal or professional advice. To obtain such advice, please communicate with our offices directly.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Urszula Wojtyra
Urszula Wojtyra
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More