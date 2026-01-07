Health Canada Consultation On Two Draft Guidance Documents On Terms And Conditions For Human And Veterinary Drugs And Drug Submissions Based On Promising Evidence Of Clinical Efficacy

As previously reported, in December 2024, Health Canada published its agile licensing amendments to the Food and Drug Regulations (FDRs). The amendments included authorities that will come into force on April 1, 2027, permitting Health Canada to (i) impose terms and conditions (T&Cs) on all drugs with a drug identification number (DIN) and (ii) consider whether T&Cs could address promising evidence on the effectiveness of a new drug intended for serious or severely debilitating diseases or conditions.

On December 12, 2025, On December 12, 2025, Health Canada launched a consultation on two draft guidance documents relating to these new T&C authorities:

Once the new authority to impose T&Cs takes effect on April 1, 2027, it will replace the following policies provisions and guidance:

The consultation is open until February 10, 2026.

