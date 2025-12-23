PMPRB Update: Guidelines For PMPRB Staff Come Into Effect January 1, 2026; 2024 Annual Report

On January 1, 2026, the Guidelines for PMPRB Staff will come into effect. In November, the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (PMPRB) held information sessions on the Guidelines to share technical information. Slides from the information session have been posted to the PMRPB website.

On December 3, 2025, the Minister of Health tabled the PMPRB's 2024 Annual Report.

Key findings from the 2024 Annual Report include:

The national list price for patented medicines increased by 1% in 2024, while the Consumer Price Index rose by 2.4%.

Sales of patented medicines in Canada increased by 10.9% over the previous year.

Rights Holders in Canada reported $1.29 billion in research and development (R&D) expenditures in 2024, an increase of 21.1% over 2023. The average R&D-to-sales ratio for all Rights Holders was 4.1%, an increase from 3.7% in 2023.

