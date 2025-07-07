ARTICLE
Webinar: 2025 Global In-House Counsel Survey Report: Unique Insights Into The Global In-House Counsel Profession

In-House Counsel Worldwide (ICW) and Mondaq are delighted to share a preview of their annual 2025 Global In-House Counsel Survey Report. With global in-house counsel respondents and strong regional representation across the globe, the report provides a unique insight in the global in-house counsel profession today and where it's heading over the next year.
Stephen Rotstein and Tim Harty

In-House Counsel Worldwide (ICW) and Mondaq are delighted to share a preview of their annual 2025 Global In-House Counsel Survey Report.

The report contains a number of areas that are important to global in-house legal departments and in-house counsel, including investment priorities, in-house activity and people-focussed challenges and priorities - including return to office trends and employee wellbeing - and has been designed in partnership with our eminent Advisory Board.

Please join the survey architects and authors, ICW President, Stephen Rotstein and Mondaq CEO, Tim Harty for a moderated discussion pre-viewing the 2025 survey results.

The 2025 Global In-House Counsel Report is Sponsored by Alexa Translations.

Please follow the below links to view or download the report:

