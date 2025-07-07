Webinar: 2025 Global In-House Counsel Survey Report: Unique Insights Into The Global In-House Counsel Profession

In-House Counsel Worldwide (ICW) and Mondaq are delighted to share a preview of their annual 2025 Global In-House Counsel Survey Report.
The report contains a number of areas that are important to global in-house legal departments and in-house counsel, including investment priorities, in-house activity and people-focussed challenges and priorities - including return to office trends and employee wellbeing - and has been designed in partnership with our eminent Advisory Board.
Please join the survey architects and authors, ICW President, Stephen Rotstein and Mondaq CEO, Tim Harty for a moderated discussion pre-viewing the 2025 survey results.
The 2025 Global In-House Counsel Report is Sponsored by Alexa Translations.
Please follow the below links to view or download the report:
