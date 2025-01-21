2025 Canadian In-House Counsel Report: Unparalleled Insights Into Canada's In-House Profession From CCCA | Mondaq

The CCCA, the leader and voice for Canadian in-house counsel, and Mondaq, a leading global provider of AI-enabled content marketing, analytics and data solutions for professional services firms...

The Canadian Corporate Counsel Association (CCCA), the leader and voice for Canadian in-house counsel, and Mondaq, a leading global provider of AI-enabled content marketing, analytics and data solutions for professional services firms, are delighted to present the results of our fourth annual ​Canadian In-House Counsel Survey. Designed in partnership with an advisory board composed of ​eminent in-house counsel, this report provides an up-to-date ​analysis of the hot button issues and 2025 outlook for the ​Canadian in-house profession.

Based on over 600 responses from across the country and across all job levels, this report provides Canadian in-house counsel and the legal profession with unrivalled insight into the key questions and issues that are impacting individual counsel and legal departments today.

View the 2025 Canadian In-House Counsel Survey Report:

Thank ​you to our report sponsor, Lawyers Financial, for enabling us ​to further amplify the survey findings and analysis.

About the CCCA

The CCCA is the leader and voice for Canadian in-house counsel. Founded in 1988 as a forum of the Canadian Bar Association, we represent over 5,000 in-house counsel from every province and territory, and sector and industry, making us the most inclusive and representative professional association for in-house counsel in Canada. Our members are lawyers working for public and private companies, not-for-profits, associations, government and regulatory boards, Crown corporations, municipalities, hospitals, postsecondary institutions and school boards. About Mondaq

Mondaq is a leading global provider of AI-enabled content marketing, analytics and data solutions for professional services firms and helps its over 20 million readers worldwide to find answers to legal, tax and compliance questions. Mondaq has over 2 million readers in Canada, including the majority of Canadian in-house counsel and executives from thousands of Canadian organisations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.