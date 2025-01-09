UPCOMING WEBINAR: 2025 Canadian In-House Counsel Report: Unparalleled Insights Into Canada's In-House Profession From CCCA | Mondaq

ARTICLE
9 January 2025

Christine Staley
Date: 21 January 2025
Time: 3:00 PM UTC
Duration: 60 min
Language: English
Format: Online

Following the success of our previous three surveys, the CCCA & Mondaq 2025 Canadian In-house Counsel Report again seeks to shine a light on today's Canadian in-house legal departments.

With an extensive questionnaire and over 600 participants, the survey has established itself as the definitive annual report into the state of Canada's in-house profession, providing unrivalled insight into legal departments' spending, staffing, activities, insourcing and outsourcing focus; revealing the biggest challenges and priorities across in-house job levels; and providing insights into what makes a great in-house lawyer in 2025. 

Please join the survey architects and report authors on Tuesday, January 21st for a pre-publication discussion of the 2025 survey results and report.

Christine Staley
