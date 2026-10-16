Why Did My Insurer Only Pay Part Of My Claim? Understanding Co-Insurance Penalties In BC

Picture this: a pipe bursts, or a small fire breaks out in the back office, and you file a commercial property insurance claim expecting it to be straightforward. Instead, the cheque that arrives is thousands of dollars short of what you lost. Nine times out of ten, the reason is buried in a clause most policyholders never read closely, the co-insurance clause. By the time they find out about it, it’s too late to do anything but pay the difference themselves.

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Picture this: a pipe bursts, or a small fire breaks out in the back office, and you file a commercial property insurance claim expecting it to be straightforward. Instead, the cheque that arrives is thousands of dollars short of what you lost. Nine times out of ten, the reason is buried in a clause most policyholders never read closely, the co-insurance clause. By the time they find out about it, it’s too late to do anything but pay the difference themselves.

What Is a Co-Insurance Clause, exactly?

At its core, a co-insurance clause is a requirement in commercial property policies stipulating that you must insure your building and/or contents to a set percentage of their true replacement value, usually 80% or 90%. If you fall short of that number, you will be penalized according to the percentage of replacement cost that you actually insured. You become a partial co-insurer on the loss. For example, if you insure $500K and the true replacement cost is $1 million, and your loss amount is $250K, you have insured only 50% of replacement cost. Therefore, you receive 50% of the $250K loss, giving you a payout of $125K.

Why do insurers do this? Fairness, mostly. If someone insures a $1,000,000 building for $500,000, they’re paying a lower premium while still expecting a full payout if something happens, and that cost must land somewhere, usually on everyone else’s premiums. The co-insurance clause is the industry’s way of closing that gap**, which** helps ensure that insurers receive premiums proportional to the risk.

(Amount of Insurance Carried ÷ Amount of Insurance Required) × Loss = Amount Paid

What trips people up most is that this penalty applies to a partial loss, not just a total one. Most business owners assume that if their policy limit is higher than the damage, they’re covered in full. The co-insurance clause doesn’t work that way, and that mismatch between expectation and policy wording is where a lot of disputes start.

Why Is This Showing More Often for BC Businesses?

Rebuild costs have increased sharply in recent years, and many policyholders have not factored in bylaw compliance or debris removal costs. This has made insurance-to-value a growing issue for BC commercial property owners facing higher replacement costs and co-insurance clauses they may not fully understand.

Five Ways to Avoid Getting Caught by a Co-Insurance Penalty

Get an appraisal or talk with contractors, and check city bylaws to calculate a worst-case scenario for debris removal. A professional replacement-cost appraisal is always best — not a market value estimate should not form the basis of your insured value, ideally refreshed every two to three years or after any major renovation. Check the percentage your policy requires.Whether it’s 80% or 90%, confirm it on the declaration page of your policy to ensure your insured value still meets that threshold today. The number that worked when you first bought the policy may not work now. Factor in the cost of building today, not five years ago.

Construction, labor, and permitting costs have all moved. Your insured value should move with them. Ask about a stated amount or agreed value endorsement.

In some cases, an insurer will agree in advance to your declared value and suspend the co-insurance clause entirely with an appraisal every 3 years. Have the policy wording reviewed whenever something changeswith the broker.

Renewals, renovations, and shifts in how the property is used are all moments where coverage can quietly fall out of step with your actual risk.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does co-insurance apply even if my loss is smaller than my policy limit?

Yes, and this is the part that catches most people off guard. The penalty applies to partial losses, not just total ones.

Can I get rid of the co-insurance clause altogether?

Sometimes. Insurers will occasionally replace it with a stated amount or agreed value endorsement, but that usually requires a current appraisal and their sign-off.

Isn’t a co-insurance penaltybasically thesame as a deductible?

No, and mixing the two up is common. A deductible is a fixed amount you pay before coverage kicks in. A co-insurance penalty is a proportional cut applied because your declared value was too low to begin with.

My claim already came back reduced because of co-insurance — what now?

Ask the insurer for its full calculation, along with the appraisal or valuation it relied on, and have that reviewed independently before you sign off on the settlement.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.