Does Business Interruption Insurance Cover Lost Income? What Business Owners Need To Know

Unexpected events such as wildfires, floods, equipment failures, or other disasters can force a business to close temporarily, leading to lost revenue and ongoing expenses. If you’re wondering whether business interruption insurance can help, the answer depends on the terms of your insurance policy and the circumstances of the loss.

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Unexpected events such as wildfires, floods, equipment failures, or other disasters can force a business to close temporarily, leading to lost revenue and ongoing expenses. If you’re wondering whether business interruption insurance can help, the answer depends on the terms of your insurance policy and the circumstances of the loss.

This guide explains how business interruption insurance works, what it may cover, common reasons claims are disputed, and when it may be appropriate to seek legal advice. Whether you’re a small business owner or operate a larger company, understanding your coverage can help you protect your business and recover more effectively after an unexpected interruption.

What Is Business Interruption Insurance?

Business interruption insurance is designed to help replace lost income when your business cannot operate because of a covered event, such as a fire or other insured property damage.

Depending on your policy, coverage may include:

Lost business income.

Ongoing operating expenses, such as rent, heat, hydro, taxes, payroll, and management income.

Temporary relocation costs.

Certain additional expenses incurred to reduce business losses.

Coverage varies significantly between policies, making it important to review your specific terms and conditions.

When Does Business Interruption Insurance Apply?

In many cases, coverage is triggered when a business suffers physical damage caused by an insured event, resulting in a temporary interruption to its operations.

Not every interruption is covered. The scope of coverage depends on the policy terms, any exclusions, and whether the loss falls within a covered insured peril.

Why Are Business Interruption Claims Sometimes Denied?

Business interruption claims can become complicated, particularly when there is disagreement about the extent of the financial loss or how the policy should be interpreted. If you disagree with your insurer’s decision, it may be worthwhile to have the policy reviewed before accepting a settlement, as there may be broker negligence involved.

What Should I Do Before Making a Claim?

If your business has been affected:

Review your insurance policy carefully.

Notify your insurer as soon as possible.

Keep financial records that demonstrate your business losses.

Document repair costs and business expenses.

Seek legal advice if your claim is denied or you disagree with the insurer’s assessment.

Good recordkeeping can make the claims process more efficient and help support your position if a dispute arises.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.