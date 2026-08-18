Navigating Wildfire Insurance Claims

As wildfires become increasingly severe across Canada, understanding your insurance coverage and taking preventive measures can mean the difference between adequate compensation and devastating financial loss. Learn the critical steps to protect your property, avoid common claim pitfalls, and ensure your broker has properly covered you for full replacement costs.

Founded in 1984, Watson Goepel LLP is a multi-service, mid-sized law firm based in Vancouver, B.C. With a focus on Business, Family, Aboriginal, Litigation and Dispute Resolution, Personal Injury, and Workplace Law, our membership in Lawyers Associated Worldwide (LAW) provides us with a truly global reach.

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With overwhelming changes in the climate, we are now facing increased occurrences of more severe forest fire impacts throughout Canada. These are very challenging times for communities. The most recent Bald Range Summerland BC Forest Fire has grown to over 20,000.000 hectares, forcing evacuation, closing roads, and blanketing interior in smoke.

The reality is that British Columbia and Alberta see hundreds of wildfires each summer. Being prepared isn’t just about having an emergency kit; it’s also about understanding the steps to take to prevent risks, reviewing the limits of your policies with your broker to ensure you have adequate coverage in place, and avoiding gaps in your insurance.

Preventive steps to reduce risk:

Even if your area isn’t under immediate threat, prevention is key:

Create a defensible space by clearing dry brush, firewood, and debris within at least 10 m of your home.

Upgrade building materials—fire-resistant roofing and siding can make a difference.

Clean gutters and eaves regularly to prevent embers from igniting trapped debris.

Install ember-resistant vents and mesh screens to stop flying sparks.

Keep a “go bag” ready with essential items, including insurance documents, making a documented list of contents, and/or photo/video inventory of your property can alleviate stress during the claim process.

Common insurance claim adversities

Wildfire insurance claims are often more complex than homeowners expect. A broker has a fiduciary responsibility to ensure your home is adequately insured and to inform you of any alternative coverage available, giving you peace of mind in the event of a loss.

Currently, we often see insurance companies offering settlements, which do not represent the true rebuilding costs as per contractors’ quotes. Do not accept payouts, as your policies should cover the full replacement cost to rebuild your home with a suitable contractor to do such work and indemnify you to the fullest.

With more than 22,000 residents currently affected by the Bald Range are under evacuation order along with Westside Road Vernon BC. The takeaway is clear: wildfires aren’t just a rural problem; they can affect entire regions.

Preparation saves not only homes but also gives peace of mind. By combining steps of preventive maintenance, accurately describing your property’s construction to your broker can help avoid the repercussions of shortfalls in your insurance policy.

Contact us today, and our experienced lawyers will review your situation, explain your options, and help you secure the compensation you deserve after a wildfire. Whether it’s a denied claim, broker negligence, or a dispute during a property transaction, we’re here to protect your rights and guide you every step of the way.



Meet the Authors

If you’ve had your insurance claim denied or restricted, don’t hesitate to reach out to Partner Anastase Maragos. With our expertise and commitment to justice, we are here to explore your legal options and help you navigate the complex world of insurance claims. Your financial security and peace of mind are our top priorities so you can move forward with confidence.

Cameron Lineker, is the president at Blue Lion Claim Resolutions Ltd. If you’ve encountered challenges with restricted insurance coverage or a denial of your Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance claims, Cameron Lineker and his team at Blue Lion Claim Resolutions are here to assist you. Operating on a contingency basis in collaboration with the expertise of legal counsel, we strive to ensure that you receive the insurance coverage you deserve. Don’t hesitate to reach out and take the first step toward securing the resolution you need.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is wildfire damage covered under a standard home insurance policy?

Usually yes, but coverage limits vary. Review your policy with your broker to confirm you’re covered for full rebuilding costs.

What should I do if my property is under evacuation order?

Follow local evacuation orders first. If time allows, grab your insurance documents and a photo/video inventory of your property.

How do I document my property before a wildfire hits?

Photograph or video your home’s interior, exterior, and belongings, and store it outside your home (e.g., cloud storage) so it survives.

What if my insurer’s settlement seems too low?

You don’t have to accept it. Get an independent contractor’s quote and speak with a lawyer before agreeing to anything.

What is my broker’s responsibility for wildfire coverage?

Brokers must ensure your home is adequately insured and inform you of alternative coverage options.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.