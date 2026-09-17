My Alberta Car Accident Claim Was Denied Or Underpaid. What Are My Options?

If your insurance company has denied your claim or offered less compensation than you expected, it can be frustrating. After a motor vehicle accident, many people expect to receive fair compensation from their insurer. Unfortunately, that does not always happen.

Why should I consult a lawyer?

If your claim has been denied or you believe the settlement offer is too low, it is a good idea to consult a lawyer before accepting the insurer’s decision or signing any documents.

A lawyer can review the insurer’s reasons for denying or limiting your claim, explain your legal rights, and advise whether the decision appears reasonable. They can also communicate with the insurer on your behalf and help you decide what steps to take next.

A lawyer can identify the evidence needed to support your claim and assist in obtaining it. This may include medical records, collision reports, repair estimates, employment records showing lost income, witness statements, or expert opinions.

Do I have to accept a settlement offer?

The first settlement offer is not always the insurer’s final offer. Depending on the circumstances, there may be room to negotiate. Before accepting any offer, it is important to understand whether it fairly compensates you for your injuries and financial losses. In many cases, accepting a settlement requires signing a release, which usually prevents you from making any further claim relating to the accident—even if your injuries later prove to be more serious than expected.