Does My Credit Card Cover Rental Car Insurance In Canada? What You Need To Know

Many premium credit cards offer collision/loss damage waiver coverage for rental vehicles, but this typically protects only the rental car itself, not injuries, liability to others, or personal belongings. At Howie, Sacks & Henry, we regularly see rental car accident cases where clients assumed their credit card coverage was enough, only to face disputes over liability or injury claims after a collision. Before declining the rental company’s insurance, confirm your card’s coverage limits, pay with the covered card, and know that separate liability protection is still essential.

Renting a vehicle can be convenient whether you’re travelling, moving, or temporarily without your own car. Many Canadians also rely on the rental car insurance included with their credit cards to save money by declining the rental company’s collision coverage.

However, credit card insurance is often misunderstood. Assuming you’re covered without reading the fine print can lead to unexpected costs if a collision or theft occurs. Before you drive away, it’s important to understand what your credit card insurance typically covers, and what it doesn’t.

What Does Credit Card Rental Car Insurance Usually Cover?

Many premium credit cards include Collision Damage Waiver (CDW) or Loss Damage Waiver (LDW) coverage for rental vehicles. Although terminology varies between issuers, this insurance generally covers:

Damage to the rental vehicle resulting from a collision or other covered event.

Theft of the rental vehicle.

Loss of use charges that the rental company may impose while the vehicle is being repaired, where covered by the policy.

Certain reasonable towing or administrative costs, depending on the policy.

This coverage is designed to protect the rental vehicle itself. It is generally not the same as automobile liability insurance.

What Doesn’t Credit Card Rental Insurance Cover?

Credit card rental insurance often has important limitations. Depending on your card’s certificate of insurance, coverage may exclude:

Liability for injuries or damage caused to other people or their property.

Personal injuries to the driver or passengers.

Personal belongings stolen from the vehicle.

Certain luxury, exotic, antique, or high-value vehicles.

Large SUVs, cargo vans, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, or commercial trucks.

Rentals exceeding the maximum number of covered days.

Off-road driving or prohibited uses of the vehicle.

Because exclusions vary significantly between issuers, reviewing your specific policy before travelling is essential.

Should You Decline the Rental Company’s Insurance?

Many rental counters ask whether you want to purchase their insurance. Before declining it, consider the following:

Confirm Your Card Actually Provides Coverage

Not every credit card includes rental vehicle insurance. Even among cards that do, the coverage limits and exclusions differ.

Pay for the Rental With the Covered Card

Most policies require that you charge the full rental cost to the credit card providing the insurance. In many cases, you must also decline the rental company’s collision damage waiver.

Check Vehicle Eligibility

Verify that the vehicle you are renting falls within your policy’s eligible vehicle types and value limits.

Review the Rental Period

Many policies only cover rentals for a limited number of consecutive days. Longer rentals may not be fully insured.

Know What Documents You’ll Need

If damage occurs, insurers often require documentation such as the rental agreement, photographs, repair estimates, police reports (where applicable), and proof that the rental was charged to the insured credit card.

When Should You Talk to a Lawyer About Rental Car Insurance Disputes?

Although credit card insurance can provide valuable protection, disputes sometimes arise over whether coverage applies or who is responsible for the costs. Questions may arise if an insurer denies coverage, if the rental company seeks additional payment, or if a collision results in injuries or third-party claims.

If you find yourself facing unexpected liability or a disagreement over insurance coverage, obtaining legal advice can help you better understand your rights and obligations.

The Bottom Line

Before your next rental, take a few minutes to review your credit card’s certificate of insurance. Knowing exactly what is and is not covered can make all the difference if something goes wrong on the road.