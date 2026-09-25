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25 September 2026

New Yellowhead Institute Report Examines Bill S-2, The Indian Act, And The Question Of Belonging

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Bill S-2 remains before Parliament, creating a critical opportunity to examine what legal reform can achieve and what questions must be determined by First Nation governments and communities themselves. Through a relational ethics of care framework, this contribution to Yellowhead Institute's special report explores whether Indian Act amendments should be viewed solely as constitutional compliance or as part of a broader dialogue about relationships, responsibility, and belonging.
Canada Government, Public Sector
Christina Gray and Jade Dumoulin
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Image: Cover of Yellowhead Institute’s special report Acting Indian: Reflections on Status, Citizenship & Belonging

Bill S-2 is still before Parliament. Its final shape has not yet been decided. That makes this an important moment to think carefully about what legal reform can do — and what questions it leaves for First Nation governments, communities, and citizens to determine for themselves.

In our contribution to Yellowhead Institute’s special report, Acting Indian: Reflections on Status, Citizenship & Belonging, we take up that question through a relational ethics of care. Our piece, “Bill S-2 and the Indian Act: Relational Ethics of Care,” considers whether amendments to the Indian Act should be understood only as a matter of constitutional compliance, or also as part of a broader conversation about relationships, responsibility, and belonging.

We recognize that First Nations hold different views on Bill S-2, including on the proposed removal of the second-generation cut-off. Those differences matter. Rather than attempting to resolve those questions, our contribution asks how discussions of legislative reform can remain attentive to relationships, Indigenous legal orders, and relational responsibilities that the Indian Act has never captured.

The full report brings together reflections from Jackson Pind, Gina Starblanket, Damien Lee, Vanessa Watts, and Michaela McGuire, alongside our own contribution. It was edited by Hayden King, coordinated by Ash Vols, copy edited by Jasmyn Galley, and designed by Troy Beyer, with cover art by Nadia Myre and inside art by Luanne Redeye.

We are grateful to Yellowhead Institute for making space for this dialogue, and to the authors, artists, and editorial team whose work invites a careful conversation about status, citizenship, and belonging at a moment when these questions remain live and deeply important.

Read the full report here: https://yellowheadinstitute.org/report/acting-indian-reflections-on-status-citizenship-belonging/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Christina Gray
Christina Gray
Photo of Jade Dumoulin
Jade Dumoulin
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