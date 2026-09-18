Legislative Update Report No. 2026-17

Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 8/20 to 09/09.

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Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, August 26, 2026:

Customs Tariff

SOR/2026-173 Order Amending the Schedule to the Customs Tariff

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

SOR/2026-177 Order 2026-87-10-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Act

SOR/2026-174 Regulations Amending Certain Department of the Environment Regulations

Department of Employment and Social Development Act

Employment Insurance Act

SOR/2026-176 Regulations Amending the Social Insurance Number Regulations

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2026-179 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations SOR/2026-172 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations SOR/2026-178 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations

United Nations Act

SOR/2026-180 Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the United Nations Act

Canada Gazette, Part II, September 9, 2026:

Aeronautics Act

SOR/2026-182 Regulations Repealing the Airport Vehicle Parking Charges Regulations

Impact Assessment Act

SOR/2026-185 Regulations Amending the Physical Activities Regulations

Species at Risk Act

SOR/2026-183 Critical Habitat of the Piping Plover melodus subspecies (Charadrius melodus melodus) Order

Orders in Council / Décrets

Canada Gazette, Part I, September 05, 2026:

Quarantine Act

Minimizing the Risk of Exposure to Ebola Disease in Canada Order, 2026, No. 2

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 22, 2026:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Order 2026-87-10-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List

Bank Act

Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, Ltd. — Order permitting a foreign bank to establish a branch in Canada

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 29, 2026:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Notice with respect to certain substances under the Chemicals Management Plan — 2026 Phase 1

Notice with respect to certain substances under the Chemicals Management Plan — 2026 Phase 2

Building Canada Act

Notice — Mackenzie Valley Highway

Notice — Roberts Bank Terminal 2

Canada Gazette, Part I, September 05, 2026:

Aeronautics Act

Interim Order to Prevent Certain Persons from Boarding Flights to Canada Due to Ebola Disease, No. 2

Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 29, 2026:

TA Alberta Hydro LP, by its general partner TA Alberta Hydro Inc. — Dominion water-power application

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 22, 2026:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeals — Notice No. HA-2026-013

File PR-2026-014 — Notice of determination — Building, event management and exhibition services

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Administrative decisions

Decisions

Orders

Part 1 applications

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 29, 2026:

Special Import Measures Act

Paperboard cups and containers — Decisions

Canada Energy Regulator

Application to export electricity to the United States — New Brunswick Energy Marketing Corporation

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Expiry review RR-2025-005 — Notice of order — Oil country tubular goods

File PR-2026-001 — Notice of determination — Automated data processing software

Preliminary injury inquiry PI-2026-003 — Notice of determination — Wheat gluten

Preliminary injury inquiry PI-2026-004 — Notice of commencement of preliminary injury inquiry — Paperboard cups and containers

Canada Gazette, Part I, September 05, 2026:

Special Import Measures Act

Decorative and other non-structural plywood — Decisions

Forged grinding media — Decisions

Canada Energy Regulator

Application to export electricity to the United States — KPT Energy GP Inc., for and on behalf of KPT Energy LP

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeal — Notice No. HA-2026-014

File PR-2026-017 — Notice of determination — Compost and sawdust collection and disposal

Inquiry NQ-2026-004 — Notice of commencement of inquiry — Decorative and other non-structural plywood

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Administrative decisions

Decisions

Notices of consultation

Part 1 applications

Competition Act

Application for orders

Supplements / Suppléments

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 22, 2026:

Copyright Board

SOCAN Tariff 6 — Motion Picture Theatres (2017-2024)

SOCAN Tariff 6 — Motion Picture Theatres (2025-2027)

Alberta / Alberta

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, August 31, 2026:

Consumer Protection Act

Alta Reg 218/2026 Energy Marketing and Residential Heat Sub-metering Amendment Regulation

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, August 25, 2026:

Health Professions and Occupations Act

BC Reg 152/2026 Amends BC Reg 133/2025 — Nurses and Midwives Regulation

Manitoba / Manitoba

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations

The Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Act

Man Reg 84/2026 General Regulation, amendment

The Oil and Gas Act

Man Reg 85/2026 Drilling and Production Regulation, amendment Man Reg 86/2026 Geophysical Regulation, amendment

The Mines and Minerals Act

Man Reg 87/2026 Quarry Minerals Regulation, 1992, amendment

The Personal Property Security Act

Man Reg 88/2026 Personal Property Registry Regulation, amendment Man Reg 89/2026 Personal Property Registry Fees Regulation, amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Manitoba Laws

The Reducing Red Tape and Improving Services Act, 2022, SM 2022, c 19

Section 5 in force October 1, 2026. (OIC 178/2026)

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Proclamations / Proclamations

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, September 2, 2026:

An Act Respecting the New Brunswick Income Tax Act and the Small Business Investor Tax Credit Act, SNB 2026, c 16

Subsections 2(8) and (11), paragraphs 2(12)(b) and (15)(c), subsections 2(16), (19), (22), (23), (29), (30), (31) and (32), paragraph 2(33)(b), subsection 2(34) and section 3 in force August 4, 2026.

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

No entries for this issue

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Regulations / Règlements

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, August 31, 2026:

Employment Standards Act

NWT Reg 092-2026 Employment Standards Regulations, amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, August 31, 2026:

An Act to Amend the Interpretation Act, SNWT 2021, c 5

Act in force August 21, 2026. (SI-005-2026)

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, August 21, 2026:

Non-resident Deed Transfer Tax Act

NS Reg 185/2026 Non-resident Deed Transfer Tax Regulations — replacement

Proclamations / Proclamations

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, August 21, 2026:

Financial Measures (2026) Act, SNS 2026, c 3

Sections 95 to 97 in force August 6, 2026. (NS Reg 184/2026)

Nunavut / Nunavut

No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Assessment Act

O Reg 306/26 General, amending O Reg 282/98

Environmental Protection Act

O Reg 307/26 Gasoline Volatility, amending O Reg 271/91

Land Titles Act

O Reg 296/26 Procedures and Records, amending Reg 690 of RRO 1990

New Home Construction Licensing Act, 2017

O Reg 289/26 Addenda and information sheets for Purchase agreements O Reg 290/26 Cooling-Off Period O Reg 291/26 Administrative Penalties, amending O Reg 573/22 O Reg 292/26 Code of Ethics and Discipline and Appeals Committees, amending O Reg 245/21 O Reg 294/26 Addenda to Agreements Between Vendors and Purchasers, amending O Reg 454/22

Ontario New Home Warranties Plan Act

O Reg 293/26 Warranty for Delayed Closing or Delayed Occupancy, amending O Reg 165/08

Residential Tenancies Act, 2006

O Reg 308/26 Notice to End Tenancy for Non-Payment of Rent

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

New Home Construction Licensing Act, 2017

August 27, 2026

Improving disclosures of development charges in new home purchase agreements — Comments by September 18, 2026

Trust in Real Estate Services Act, 2002

August 24, 2026

Proposed Changes to the Trust in Real Estate Services Act, 2002 — Comments by September 18, 2026

Notices / Avis

Ontario Gazette, August 22, 2026:

Personal Health Information Protection Act, 2004

Notice of Proposed Regulation

Ontario Gazette, August 29, 2026:

Ontario Securities Commission

Amendments to National Instrument 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations, National Instrument 81-101 Mutual Fund Prospectus Disclosure, National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds, National Instrument 81-105 Mutual Fund Sales Practices and Changes to Companion Policy 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations, Companion Policy 81-102 Investment Funds and Companion Policy 81-105 Mutual Fund Sales Practices

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

No entries for this issue

Quebec / Québec

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 26 août 2026:

Loi sur la Régie de l’énergie

Décret 1241-2026 Règlement d’application de l’article 76 de la Loi sur la Régie de l’énergie concernant l’autorisation pour distribuer l’électricité

Loi sur la qualité de l’environnement

Décret 1252-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement concernant le système de plafonnement et d’échange de droits d’émission de gaz à effet de serre

Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail

Décret 1305-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail

Loi sur le bâtiment

Décret 1351-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement modifiant le Code de construction Décret 1352-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement modifiant le Code de construction Décret 1353-2026 Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 2 septembre 2026:

Loi sur la qualité de l’environnement

Loi modifiant diverses dispositions en matière d’environnement

Décret 1325-2026 Règles de procédure du Bureau d’audiences publiques sur l’environnement

Loi favorisant l’accès aux services de médecine de famille et de médecine spécialisée

Décret 1339-2026 Règlement sur les services médicaux que peut exiger un assureur ou un administrateur de régime d’avantages sociaux

Loi sur la pharmacie

Décret 1340-2026 Règlement sur l’exercice de certaines activités professionnelles visées à l’article 17 de la Loi sur la pharmacie

Loi sur l’assurance maladie

Loi sur l’assurance médicaments

Décret 1341-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement d’application de la Loi sur l’assurance maladie et le Règlement sur le régime général d’assurance médicaments

Loi sur l’administration financière

Décret 1342-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les frais exigibles par l’Institut national d’excellence en santé et en services sociaux pour l’évaluation scientifique d’un médicament, d’un produit sanguin stable ou d’une technologie à des fins d’inscription

Code des professions

Décret 1350-2026 Règlement sur le comité de la formation des géologues

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 8 septembre 2026:

Loi sur les contrats des organismes municipaux

Décret 1359-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement imposant des conditions à l’attribution de certains contrats d’approvisionnement par des organismes municipaux

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, August 26, 2026:

Act respecting the Régie de l’énergie

OC 1241-2026 Regulation under section 76 of the Act respecting the Régie de l’énergie concerning the authorization to distribute electric power

Environment Quality Act

OC 1252-2026 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting a cap-and-trade system for greenhouse gas emission allowances

Act respecting occupational health and safety

OC 1305-2026 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting occupational health and safety

Building Act

OC 1351-2026 Regulation to amend the Regulation to amend the Construction Code OC 1352-2026 Regulation to amend the Regulation to amend the Construction Code OC 1353-2026 Regulation to amend the Safety Code

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 2, 2026:

Environment Quality Act

Act to amend various provisions relating to the environment

OC 1325-2026 Rules of procedure of the Bureau d’audiences publiques sur l’environnement

Act to promote access to family medicine and specialized medicine services

OC 1339-2026 Regulation respecting the medical services that may be required by an insurer or an employee benefit plan administrator

Pharmacy Act

OC 1340-2026 Regulation respecting the carrying on of certain professional activities provided for in section 17 of the Pharmacy Act

Health Insurance Act

An Act respecting prescription drug insurance

OC 1341-2026 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Health Insurance Act and Regulation respecting the basic prescription drug insurance plan

Financial Administration Act

OC 1342-2026 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the fees payable to the Institut national d’excellence en santé et en services sociaux for the scientific evaluation of a drug, stable blood product or technology for listing purposes

Professional Code

OC 1350-2026 Regulation respecting the committee on training of geologists

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 8, 2026:

Act respecting contracting by municipal bodies

OC 1359-2026 Regulation to amend the Regulation to impose conditions for the awarding of certain supply contracts by municipal bodies

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 26 août 2026:

Loi sur le Tribunal administratif du logement

Code civil du Québec

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le contenu obligatoire de l’avis de modification du bail d’un logement

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les formulaires de bail obligatoires et sur les mentions de l’avis au nouveau locataire

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, August 26, 2026:

Act respecting the Administrative Housing Tribunal

Civil Code of Québec

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the mandatory content of a notice of modification of the lease of a dwelling

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting mandatory lease forms and the particulars of a notice to a new lessee

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 26 août 2026:

Loi sur les valeurs mobilières

AM 2026-20 Règlement modifiant le Règlement 51-102 sur les obligations d’information continue — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2026-20 du ministre des Finances AM 2026-21 Règlement modifiant le Règlement 54-101 sur la communication avec les propriétaires véritables des titres d’un émetteur assujetti — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2026-21 du ministre des Finances

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 2 septembre 2026:

Loi sur les produits alimentaires

AM 2026 Projet pilote relatif à la commercialisation de viandes provenant d’un abattoir situé en Ontario — Arrêté du ministre de l’Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l’Alimentation

Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, August 26, 2026:

Securities Act

MO 2026-20 Regulation to amend Regulation 51-102 respecting Continuous Disclosure Obligations — Order number V-1.1-2026-20 of the Minister of Finance MO 2026-21 Regulation to amend Regulation 54-101 respecting Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer — Order number V-1.1-2026-21 of the Minister of Finance

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 2, 2026:

Food Products Act

MO 2026 Pilot project concerning the marketing of meat from slaughterhouses situated in Ontario — Order of the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 2 septembre 2026:

Loi visant principalement à réduire la charge administrative des médecins, SQ 2024, c 29

Que soit fixée au 1er décembre 2027 la date de l’entrée en vigueur des dispositions de l’article 4 de la Loi visant principalement à réduire la charge administrative des médecins, en ce qu’il édicte l’article 29.3 de la Loi favorisant l’accès aux services de médecine de famille et de médecine spécialisée. (Décret 1338-2026)

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, (date 2026):

Loi, SQ (cite)

(Décret -2026)

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 2, 2026:

Act mainly to reduce the administrative burden of physicians, SQ 2024, c 29

Section 4 insofar as it enacts section 29.3 of the Act to promote access to family medicine and specialized medicine services in force December 1, 2027. (OC 1338-2026)

Avis

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 2 septembre 2026:

Régie de l’énergie

Modifications apportées à l’Annexe I de la Loi sur Hydro-Québec

Notices

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 2, 2026:

Régie de l’énergie

Amendments to Schedule I of the Hydro-Québec Act

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, August 28, 2026:

The Medical Profession Act, 1981

Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments

The Registered Nurses Act, 1988

College of Registered Nurses of Saskatchewan — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments

Yukon / Yukon

No entries for this issue

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