Manitoba Launches The Manitoba-Canada Defence Alliance: New Opportunities For The Province’s Defence And Aerospace Sector

The Province of Manitoba has launched the Manitoba-Canada Defence Alliance to attract defence and security investment opportunities as Canada commits $81.8 billion to military spending. This new initiative brings together government, industry, post-secondary institutions and the Canadian Armed Forces to position Manitoba businesses competitively in the expanding defence procurement landscape.

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The Province of Manitoba has announced the creation of the Manitoba-Canada Defence Alliance (MCDA) – a new initiative launched by the Manitoba government to help attract defence and security investment and procurement opportunities to the province. Business, Mining, Trade and Job Creation Minister Jamie Moses and Advanced Education and Training Minister Renée Cable announced the Alliance on September 8, 2026.

With the Federal government’s planned $81.8-billion investment in defence over the coming years, the MCDA represents a major opportunity for Manitoba businesses looking to enter or expand within the defence sector.

What is the Manitoba-Canada Defence Alliance?

The MCDA brings together representatives from government, industry, post-secondary institutions and the Canadian Armed Forces to promote defence sector opportunities in Manitoba and to ensure the province is competitive as Canada ramps up its military spending commitments. The Alliance will set strategic priorities, work to attract defence projects, share information and co-ordinate initiatives between stakeholders while promoting Manitoba’s strengths in aerospace, bioscience, research, manufacturing and service.

Paul Soubry – who previously worked in the aerospace, defense and manufacturing sectors with Standard Aero for 25 years and then 17 years with NFI Group – has been appointed Executive Champion and will help lead MCDA efforts to attract defence procurement projects and investment opportunities to Manitoba. The Alliance will be supported by a dedicated defence lead based at Manitoba Aerospace Inc., with $320,000 in Manitoba government funding provided through the Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters to co-ordinate activities and support the Alliance’s work.

As Manitoba Aerospace CEO Beverlie Stuart noted in the release, “The Manitoba-Canada Defence Alliance will build on that strength, bringing partners together to pursue new opportunities, attract investment and position Manitoba as an even stronger contributor to Canada’s defence and security.”

The Alliance will be showcased at upcoming events, including Manitoba Aerospace’s Procurement Pathways Conference on September 16, 2026, underscoring the initiative’s ambition to connect Manitoba’s defence sector with both domestic and international partners.

Why this matters for Manitoba businesses

Canada’s defence spending is accelerating. The Federal government is working to meet its NATO spending targets, and Manitoba stands to benefit significantly. Winnipeg is already a centre for Air Force operations in Canada, and the province is home to critical defence infrastructure including NORAD HQ, 17 Wing, CFB Shilo and Southport Aerospace Centre. Manitoba is also home to global leaders in the aerospace sector that employ thousands of Manitobans.

For Manitoba businesses – particularly small and medium-sized enterprises – these developments create meaningful opportunities to participate in defence procurement and supply chains. However, entering the defence sector also means navigating a complex web of legal and regulatory requirements that may be entirely new to companies outside the industry.

How MLT Aikins can help

Our firm has deep experience advising clients across the full spectrum of issues that arise in the defence sector. We are equipped to assist businesses with matters ranging from government procurement and regulatory compliance to intellectual property protection, cybersecurity, export controls and beyond.

As the Alliance opens new doors for Manitoba companies, MLT Aikins can serve as a trusted partner to help businesses understand the landscape, meet their legal obligations and seize new opportunities.

We have also been actively publishing thought leadership on defence and procurement topics, including Insights on navigating Defence Canada procurement programs and incentives, Canada’s Defence Drone Initiative, developments in Canada’s defence sector, Indigenous procurement opportunities, and key legal trends for supply chain professionals.

The creation of the Manitoba-Canada Defence Alliance marks an exciting chapter for Manitoba’s defence and aerospace sector. If your business is exploring opportunities in this space, or if you want to learn more about how the Alliance may affect your operations, we encourage you to reach out one of the authors of this article or another member of our team.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.