Public Power Cannot Be Walled Off From Court Oversight: What Democracy Watch Means For Aboriginal Consultation And Environmental Decision-Making

The Supreme Court of Canada’s recent decision in Democracy Watch v. Canada (Attorney General)[1] brings renewed focus to a familiar feature of administrative statutes: provisions known as “privative clauses,” which seek to limit court oversight of the legality of actions and decisions taken by statutory bodies such as administrative boards and tribunals.

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The Supreme Court of Canada’s recent decision in Democracy Watch v. Canada (Attorney General)1 brings renewed focus to a familiar feature of administrative statutes: provisions known as “privative clauses,” which seek to limit court oversight of the legality of actions and decisions taken by statutory bodies such as administrative boards and tribunals.

The question is: how far can legislatures go in restricting judicial review before they interfere with the courts’ constitutionally guaranteed supervisory role?

The Supreme Court’s answer is clear: privative clauses that purport to limit what the Court called “legality review” are unconstitutional, and all aspects of an administrative decision are potentially subject to judicial review where they bear on legality.2 This ruling has practical consequences for legislatures that draft privative clauses, regulators and governmental decision-makers that operate under them, and affected parties, including First Nation governments involved in resource development and environmental processes, who rely on judicial review by the courts to hold public power to its limits.

A number of provincial laws, particularly in Alberta, contain clauses that attempt to restrict the grounds on which administrative decisions may be reviewed by a court. After Democracy Watch, those provisions must be re-examined where they are being used to shield aspects of administrative decision-making from legality review.

The significance of Democracy Watch is broader than access to courts alone. By clarifying that exercises of public power remain legally accountable despite statutory efforts to narrow judicial review, the decision reinforces the need for transparent, legally grounded, and well-reasoned administrative and regulatory decision-making.

1. What Democracy Watch v. Canada Was About

Democracy Watch began with the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner’s review of then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s participation in two funding decisions involving WE Charity. Following an investigation, the Commissioner concluded that the Prime Minister had not contravened the Conflict of Interest Act, SC 2006, c 9, s 2. Democracy Watch sought judicial review by the Federal Court of Appeal, arguing that the Commissioner had made errors of fact and law in interpreting and applying the Conflict of Interest Act.

Canada moved to strike the application. One of its central arguments was that the clause found in section 66 of the Conflict of Interest Act barred the application because it made the Commissioner’s decisions final, except on limited grounds under the Federal Courts Act. In response, Democracy Watch argued that section 66 cannot be read as shielding the Commissioner from oversight by limiting judicial review, because the reasonableness standard of review, as defined in Vavilov, would be constitutionally entrenched.

The Federal Court of Appeal granted Canada’s motion to strike, ending Democracy Watch’s application before it reached a merits hearing. It held that the Conflict of Interest Act’s statutory scheme provided for dual parliamentary and judicial oversight of the Commissioner’s activities, and that “political oversight,” particularly through the Commissioner’s reporting obligations to Parliament, was an adequate alternative to judicial review.

The Supreme Court of Canada disagreed. In allowing Democracy Watch’s appeal, it addressed two questions with implications well beyond the ethics context: when courts may decline judicial review because another remedy exists, and how far legislatures may go in limiting judicial review through privative clauses.3

2. What the Supreme Court of Canada Decided

The Supreme Court allowed the appeal unanimously and sent the matter back to the Federal Court of Appeal to proceed. The decision turns on two related points: political accountability cannot substitute for judicial review unless it provides an alternative forum in which the legality of the decision can be adequately reviewed and a similar remedy ordered,4 and Parliament or the legislature cannot use a partial privative clause to exclude review of errors of fact and law where they bear on legality.5

Political oversight was not an adequate alternative to judicial review

The Court first held that the Federal Court of Appeal erred in its application of the doctrine of adequate alternative remedy as established in previous cases.6 While judicial review remains discretionary and courts may decline to hear an application where another process can adequately address the applicant’s concern, that inquiry must focus on whether the alternative process is suitable in the circumstances, including the forum it provides and the remedy it makes available.

That was not the case under the Conflict of Interest Act. The Commissioner’s report could be politically scrutinized through reporting requirements, but Democracy Watch had no statutory vehicle to ask Parliament, or anyone other than the courts, to review the legality of the Commissioner’s conclusions. The statute explicitly provided that those conclusions could not be altered by anyone, while section 66 purported to prevent those conclusions from being reviewed on questions of fact and law. Political oversight was therefore not an adequate substitute for judicial supervision of legality.

Privative clauses cannot stop constitutionally guaranteed “legality review”

The Court then turned to the constitutionality of the partial privative clause in section 66 of the Conflict of Interest Act. Section 66 provided that every order or decision of the Commissioner was final and could be questioned or reviewed only on the limited grounds listed in the Federal Courts Act. That meant review remained available for jurisdictional errors, procedural fairness breaches, fraud, or perjured evidence7, but not for errors of law, perverse or capricious factual findings, or other unlawful conduct.8

The question was whether Parliament could constitutionally draw that line.

The Supreme Court grounded its analysis in a simple constitutional proposition: public power must remain answerable to the courts because judicial review of the administrative state is an essential aspect of the courts’ constitutional role. Administrative decision-makers exercise delegated authority. That authority may be broad, specialized, and policy-laden, but it is never unlimited. Under the rule of law, every exercise of delegated authority must stay within the legal boundaries set by statute, the common law or civil law, and the Constitution.

Writing for a unanimous court, Chief Justice Wagner held that the availability of judicial review for legality is constitutionally guaranteed by sections 96 to 101 of the Constitution Act, 1867.9 Those provisions protect the superior courts’ core constitutional role as guardians of the rule of law, including where that supervisory jurisdiction is exclusively exercised by the Federal Courts under the Federal Courts Act. The result is that “legality review” must remain available for exercises of delegated public power. That review is not confined to narrow “jurisdictional” questions. Because rationality is one boundary of legality, legality review may extend to any aspect of an administrative decision, including questions of fact and law, where that aspect bears on whether the decision-maker stayed within legal limits.10

As a result, privative clauses that, like section 66 of the Conflict of Interest Act, purport to shield aspects of an administrative decision from legality review are unconstitutional and, to that extent, of no force and effect.11

Importantly, however, the Supreme Court did not agree that the reasonableness review mandated by Vavilov — which asks whether an administrative decision is justified, transparent, and intelligible in light of the legal and factual constraints bearing on it12 — is itself constitutionally protected. Instead, it held that what is constitutionally guaranteed is the availability of “legality review” — that is, review for legality of any aspect of an administrative decision, regardless of whether the alleged error concerns law, fact, fairness, or some other feature of the decision.13 The Court left for another day the question of what minimum standard of review the Constitution requires.14

3. Why Democracy Watch Matters for Aboriginal Consultation and Environmental Decision-Making

Under statutory regimes governing resource development and environmental protection — where public decisions often engage ecological sustainability, public health and safety, lands, waters, species and ecosystems, and, critically, the cumulative effects of development on Aboriginal and treaty rights and interests — the constitutional guarantee of legality review articulated in Democracy Watch strengthens accountability in two interrelated ways:

It preserves and, in some cases, could restore access to courts where statutory schemes, as drafted or interpreted, limit or effectively prevent the courts’ review of public decisions.

Just as importantly, it also reinforces what lawful decision-making requires from administrative decision-makers and regulatory bodies whose decisions have been to some extent shielded from judicial review: better reasons, better records, and more factually informed decisions.

Preserving access to courts where statutory schemes interfere with legality review

Administrative decision-makers under environmental and resource-related laws typically exercise broad discretionary powers in matters that may have profound impacts on ecological sustainability, public health and safety, lands, waters, species and ecosystems, and the protection of Aboriginal and treaty rights. Those decisions are often highly fact-driven, requiring findings of fact and the application of legal tests and standards to those facts.

A number of environmental and resource development-related statutes across Canadian jurisdictions contain full or partial privative clauses in favour of administrative decision-makers that purport to shield their fact-finding exercises, or other aspects of their decision-making, from judicial scrutiny. To give a few significant examples, these include the Alberta Responsible Energy Development Act (“REDA”), the Alberta Utilities Commission Act, Manitoba’s Contaminated Sites Remediation Act, Saskatchewan’s Oil and Gas Conservation Act, and the Canadian Energy Regulator Act, among others.15

In some cases, such as under REDA,16 those statutes provide for statutory appeals, with leave of the Court, that are typically limited to questions of law or jurisdiction and do not permit judicial intervention where questions of fact or mixed fact and law are involved.17 As a result, First Nations and other communities seeking to challenge decisions of the Alberta Energy Regulator (“AER”) regarding pipelines, processing plants, or other energy and mineral development on duty-to-consult grounds have faced barriers to seeking judicial review or successfully appealing those decisions, due to the limited scope of the statutory appeal under REDA. This was the case in proceedings involving the Stoney Nakoda Nations and Piikani Nation in relation to the Grassy Mountain coal mine, where the limited statutory appeal mechanism under REDA constrained the courts’ ability to review aspects of the AER’s decision-making beyond questions of law or jurisdiction.18

The same issue can arise where First Nations seek to challenge the AER’s issuance of coal exploration permits in the Rocky Mountains foothills. Although an internal regulatory appeal lies to the AER itself19, court review under the REDA has been limited to a statutory appeal that does not permit review of questions of fact or mixed fact and law, including the AER’s application of the 1976 Coal Development Policy for Alberta.

After Democracy Watch, similar privative clauses may be unconstitutional and of no force and effect to the extent they limit the availability of full-spectrum legality review. At minimum, statutory schemes that seek to prevent courts from reviewing whether a decision-maker stayed within the legal limits of its authority, including when deciding issues of fact or mixed fact and law, will now face renewed constitutional scrutiny.

This is significant because, unlike alleged infringements of rights protected under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which are directly subject to constitutional remedies,20 challenges based on breaches of the Crown’s constitutional duty to consult may be more vulnerable to legislative choices about the forum, scope, and availability of judicial review in respect of resource development and environmental administrative decision-making.

In Democracy Watch, the Supreme Court of Canada distinguished between permissible statutory design (such as legislation that sets procedures, timelines, forums, or standards for judicial review) and an impermissible ouster of the courts’ supervisory jurisdiction, which occurs where legality review is “functionally foreclosed.”21 Because the presumption of constitutionality remains a guiding principle of statutory interpretation,22 courts may continue to interpret statutory limits on judicial review in a manner consistent with the constitutional guarantee of legality review where the text permits. But where the statute cannot bear a constitutionally compliant interpretation, Democracy Watch confirms that those limits cannot stand to the extent they functionally foreclose legality review.

In practice, the decision is likely to prompt legislative amendments to provisions that channel disputes into narrow statutory appeals, particularly where those appeals exclude review of factual findings or mixed questions that bear on legality.

Better reasons, better records, and more disciplined fact-finding

Where legality review remains available despite a privative clause, administrative decision-makers and regulatory bodies will need to be more attentive to the evidentiary foundations of their decisions. This is especially important in resource development, energy regulation, and environmental decision-making, where decisions often turn less on pure questions of law than on findings of fact, assessments of future impacts, and the application of statutory criteria to complex records. For administrative decision-makers, like the AER, that means it will not be enough to invoke expertise or rely on a broad or insulated statutory mandate. The record must show that the decision-maker grappled with the evidence before it, including evidence about environmental effects, impacts on lands and waters, and potential adverse or cumulative effects on Aboriginal and treaty rights and interests.

Democracy Watch preserves space for deference, statutory design, and administrative expertise, but it confirms that deference is not immunity from review. If a decision rests on factual findings that are unsupported, arbitrary, or disconnected from the statutory purpose, legality review ensures there remains a judicial forum to test whether the decision stayed within the prescribed legal limits. Over time, that constitutional floor should encourage better records, clearer reasons, and better supported fact-finding.

Footnotes

1. Democracy Watch v. Canada (Attorney General), 2026 SCC 28 (“Democracy Watch”).

2. Democracy Watch at para 8, 44, 76.

3. Democracy Watch at para 14.

4. Democracy Watch at para 20, 29, 34.

5. Democracy Watch at para 8, 40-44.

6. Democracy Watch at para 17-21, 29.

7. Paragraphs 18.1(4)(a), (b), and (e) of the Federal Courts Act, RSC 1985, c F-7.

8. Paragraphs 18.1(4)(c), (d), and (f) of the Federal Courts Act.

9. Democracy Watch at 3,7, 39-41, 85.

10. Democracy Watch at para 69.

11. Democracy Watch at para 8, 59-76, 85.

12. Canada (Minister of Citizenship and Immigration) v. Vavilov, 2019 SCC 65, at paras 99-100.

13]Democracy Watch at para 44, 71-76.

14. Democracy Watch at para 70.

15. Responsible Energy Development Act, SA 2012, c R-17.3 (“REDA”), s. 56; The Contaminated Sites Remediation Act, CCSM c C205 (“CSRA”), s. 52; The Oil and Gas Conservation Act, RSS 1978, c O-2, subs. 6.2(2), Canadian Energy Regulator Act, SC 2019, c 28, s 10, subs. 70(1) and s. 72; See also Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act, RSA 2000, c E-12, s. 102; Natural Resources Conservation Board Act, RSA 2000, c N-3 (“NRCBA”), s. 32; Alberta Utilities Commission Act, SA 2007, c A-37.2 (“AUCA”), s. 30.

16. REDA, s. 45.

17. See also AUCA, subs. 29(1); NRCBA, s. 31(1); CSRA, subs. 48(1)(b) and 48(2).

18. See for example, Stoney Nakoda Nations v His Majesty the King in Right of Alberta as Represented by the Minister of Aboriginal Relations (Aboriginal Consultation Office), 2023 ABKB 700; affirmed in Northback Holdings Corporation v Alberta Energy Regulator, 2025 ABCA 186, leave to appeal to SCC denied (41874 and 41876).

19. REDA, ss. 38 to 41.

20. Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, subs. 24(1), Part 1 of the Constitution Act, 1982, being Schedule B to the Canada Act 1982 (UK), 1982, c 11; Constitution Act, 1982, s. 52.

21. Democracy Watch supra note 1 at para 75-76.

22. Reference re Impact Assessment Act, 2023 SCC 23, paras 71-74.

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