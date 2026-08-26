Legislative Update Report No. 2026-16

- within Insurance topic(s)
- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
- in Canada
- with readers working within the Law Firm industries
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, August 12, 2026:
Customs Tariff
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SOR/2026-169
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Certain Wood Cabinet and Vanity Goods Surtax Order
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
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SOR/2026-168
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Order 2026-66.1-01-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
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SOR/2026-163
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Order 2026-87-09-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
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SOR/2026-164
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Order 2026-112-09-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
First Nations Fiscal Management Act
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SOR/2026-167
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Order Amending Schedule 2 to the First Nations Fiscal Management Act Adaptation Regulations
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, August 15, 2026:
Immigration and Refugee Protection Act
- Regulations Amending the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Regulations Amending the Passenger Automobile and Light Truck Greenhouse Gas Emission Regulations
Proclamations / Proclamations
Orders In Council
Build Canada Homes Act, SC 2026, c 18
- Sections 29 and 47 in force August 13, 2026 (PC 2026-0758)
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, August 8, 2026:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Order 2026-66.1-01-02 Amending the Non-Domestic Substances List
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SMSE-010-26 — Consultation on a Policy and Licensing Framework for the use of 2025-2110 MHz and 2200-2290 MHz, including Launch Vehicles and Variable Trajectory Spacecraft
Canada Gazette, Part I, August 15, 2026:
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SMSE-011-26 — Publication of RSS-Gen, Issue 6, and RSS-310, Issue 6
Canada–Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Resources Accord Implementation Act
Offshore Renewable Energy Management Act
- Joint directive
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, August 8, 2026:
Special Import Measures Act
- Unarmoured building cables — Decisions
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Inquiry NQ-2026-003 — Notice of commencement of inquiry — Certain unarmoured building cables
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Decisions
- Notices of consultation
- Part 1 applications
Canada Gazette, Part I, August 15, 2026:
Special Import Measures Act
- Oil and gas well casing — Decision
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Expiry review RR-2026-005 — Notice of expiry review of finding — Certain grinding media
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Notices of consultation
Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment Act
- Rules for Evaluations Conducted by Designated Offices (2026)
Alberta / Alberta
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, August 15, 2026:
Alberta Health Care Insurance Act
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Alta Reg 188/2026
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Alberta Health Care Insurance Amendment Regulation
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Alta Reg 192/2026
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Claims for Benefits Amendment Regulation
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Alta Reg 191/2026
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Medical Benefits Amendment Regulation
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Alta Reg 194/2026
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Preventative Health Testing Services Benefits Regulation
Architects Act
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Alta Reg 198/2026
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Architects Act General (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Captive Insurance Companies Act
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Alta Reg 207/2026
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Recovery of Insurance Administration Costs Amendment Regulation
Engineering and Geoscience Professions Act
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Alta Reg 200/2026
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ASET (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
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Alta Reg 199/2026
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Engineering and Geoscience Professions General (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
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Alta Reg 201/2026
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Professional Technologists (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Health Professions Act
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Alta Reg 189/2026
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Health Professions Restricted Activity Amendment Regulation
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Alta Reg 193/2026
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Preventative Health Testing Services Regulation
Insurance Act
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Alta Reg 215/2026
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Automobile Insurance Rate Board Fees Amendment Regulation
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Alta Reg 213/2026
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Diagnostic and Treatment Protocols Amendment Regulation
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Alta Reg 212/2026
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Fair Practices Amendment Regulation
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Alta Reg 211/2026
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Insurance Act Regulations Repeal Regulation
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Alta Reg 209/2026
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Insurance Agents and Adjusters Amendment Regulation
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Alta Reg 210/2026
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Insurance Councils Amendment Regulation
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Alta Reg 214/2026
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Minor Injury Amendment Regulation
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Alta Reg 208/2026
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Miscellaneous Insurance Provisions Amendment Regulation
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Alta Reg 207/2026
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Recovery of Insurance Administration Costs Amendment Regulation
Mines and Minerals Act
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Alta Reg 196/2026
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Natural Gas Resource Credit Regulation
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Alta Reg 195/2026
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Natural Gas Royalty-in-kind Regulation
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Alta Reg 197/2026
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Natural Gas Royalty Regulation, 2017 Amendment Regulation
Petroleum Marketing Act
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Alta Reg 196/2026
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Natural Gas Resource Credit Regulation
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Alta Reg 195/2026
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Natural Gas Royalty-in-kind Regulation
Public Health Act
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Alta Reg 216/2026
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Communicable Diseases Regulation
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, August 11, 2026:
Employment Standards Act
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BC Reg 150/2026
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Amends BC Reg 254/2016 — Reservists’ Leave Regulation
Manitoba / Manitoba
- No entries for this issue
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, August 12, 2026:
An Act Respecting the Probate Court Act and the Public Trustee Act, SNB 2026, c 7
- Act in force July 16, 2026.
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
- No entries for this issue
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
- No entries for this issue
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, August 7, 2026:
Insurance Act
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NS Reg 177/2026
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Automobile Insurance Contract Mandatory Conditions Regulations — amendment
Summary Proceedings Act
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NS Reg 178/2026
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Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, August 7, 2026:
Financial Measures (2026) Act, SNS 2026, c 3
- Sections 65 to 70 (re amendments to the Insurance Act) in force July 28, 2026. (NS Reg 176/2026)
Nunavut / Nunavut
- No entries for this issue
Ontario / Ontario
Regulations / Règlements
Courts of Justice Act
|
O Reg 275/26
|
Rules of Civil Procedure, amending Reg 194 of RRO 1990
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O Reg 280/26
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Salary and Benefits of Associate Judges, amending O Reg 485/16
Electricity Act, 1998
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O Reg 281/26
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The IESO, amending O Reg 610/98
Health Insurance Act
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O Reg 285/26
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General, amending Reg 552 of RRO 1990
Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998
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O Reg 282/26
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Electricity Infrastructure — Designated Broadband Projects, amending O Reg 410/22
Public Transportation and Highway Improvement Act
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O Reg 283/26
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Standards for Road Design and Construction
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Corporations Information Act
August 17, 2026
Proposed Core Legislative and Regulatory Framework for the Ontario Beneficial Ownership Registry — Comments by September 16, 2026
Environmental Protection Act, RSO 1990
August 6, 2026
Changing the Transition Requirements in the Air Emissions Environmental Activity and Sector Registry Regulation — Comments by September 20, 2026
Ministry of Energy and Mines
August 13, 2026
Economic and Strategic Assessment Framework for New Data Centres — Comments by September 12, 2026
Pension Benefits Act
August 18, 2026
Unlocking Pension Funds in Locked-in Accounts — Comments by October 2, 2026
Orders In Council
Keeping Criminals Behind Bars Act, 2026, SO 2026, c 7
- Schedule 2, sections 1-9, which amend the Bail Act, in force August 17, 2026 (OIC 1236/2026)
- Schedule 2, section 10, which amends the Execution Act, in force August 17, 2026 (OIC 1236/2026)
- Schedule 2, section 11, which amends the Land Titles Act, in force August 17, 2026 (OIC 1236/2026)
Putting Student Achievement First Act, 2026, SO 2026, c 4
- Schedule 2, subsections 9(1), (2), which amend the Education Act, in force August 31, 2026 (OIC 1242/2026)
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Proclamations / Proclamations
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, August 8, 2026:
Presumption of Death Act, SPEI 2026, c 16
- Act in force September 1, 2026.
Notices / Avis
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, August 15, 2026:
Securities Act
Notice of Implementation of National and Multilateral Instruments
- Notice of Rule 11-803 (Amendment) Implementation of Updated CSA National and Multilateral Instruments.
Quebec / Québec
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 19 août 2026:
Loi visant l’augmentation du nombre de véhicules automobiles zéro émission au Québec afin de réduire les émissions de gaz à effet de serre et autres polluants
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Décret 1253-2026
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Règlement modifiant le Règlement d’application de la Loi visant l’augmentation du nombre de véhicules automobiles zéro émission au Québec afin de réduire les émissions de gaz à effet de serre et autres polluants
Loi sur la qualité de l’environnement
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d’appliquer les lois en matière d’environnement et de sécurité des barrages
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Décret 1254-2026
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Règlement abrogeant le Règlement prévoyant certaines prohibitions à l’égard de véhicules automobiles et de moteurs à combustion
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, August 19, 2026:
Act to increase the number of zero-emission motor vehicles in Québec in order to reduce greenhouse gas and other pollutant emissions
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OC 1253-2026
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Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Act to increase the number of zero-emission motor vehicles in Québec in order to reduce greenhouse gas and other pollutant emissions
Environment Quality Act
Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation
|
OC 1254-2026
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Regulation to revoke the Regulation prescribing certain prohibitions as regards motor vehicles and internal combustion engines
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 12 août 2026:
Loi sur le courtage immobilier
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AM 2026-14
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Détermination d’un contrat de courtage devant être constaté sur un formulaire obligatoire — Arrêté numéro 2026-14 du ministre des Finances
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AM 2026-15
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Formulaires — Arrêté numéro 2026-15 du ministre des Finances
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 19 août 2026:
Loi visant l’augmentation du nombre de véhicules automobiles zéro émission au Québec afin de réduire les émissions de gaz à effet de serre et autres polluants
|
AM 2026
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement visant la limitation du nombre de crédits pouvant être utilisés par un constructeur automobile et la confidentialité de certains renseignements — Arrêté No 2026-0015 de la ministre de l’Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs
Loi sur les produits pétroliers
|
AM 2026
|
Règlement modifiant l’Arrêté ministériel concernant les méthodes et les outils de mesure pour l’application du Règlement sur l’intégration de contenu à faible intensité carbone dans l’essence et le carburant diesel — Arrêté numéro 2026-03 du ministre de l’Économie, de l’Innovation et de l’Énergie
Loi sur les valeurs mobilières
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AM 2026-16
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Règlement modifiant le Règlement 81-101 sur le régime de prospectus des organismes de placement collectif — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2026-16 du ministre des Finances
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AM 2026-17
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Règlement modifiant le Règlement 31-103 sur les obligations et dispenses d’inscription et les obligations continues des personnes inscrites — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2026-17 du ministre des Finances
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AM 2026-18
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Règlement modifiant le Règlement 81-102 sur les fonds d’investissement — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2026-18 du ministre des Finances
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AM 2026-19
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Règlement modifiant le Règlement 81-105 sur les pratiques commerciales des organismes de placement collectif — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2026-19 du ministre des Finance
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, August 12, 2026:
Real Estate Brokerage Act
|
MO 2026-14
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The determination of brokerage contracts to be evidenced on a mandatory form — Order 2026-14 of the Minister of Finance
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MO 2026-15
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Forms — Order 2026-15 of the Minister of Finance
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, August 19, 2026:
Act to increase the number of zero-emission motor vehicles in Québec in order to reduce greenhouse gas and other pollutant emissions
|
MO 2026
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the limit on the number of credits that may be used by a motor vehicle manufacturer and the — Order No 2026-0015 of the minister of the Environment, Fight against climate change, Wildlife and Parks
Petroleum Products Act
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MO 2026
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Regulation to amend the Ministerial Order concerning the measurement methods and tools for the purposes of the Regulation respecting the integration of low‑carbon‑intensity fuel content into gasoline and diesel fuel — Order 2026-03 of the Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy
Securities Act
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MO 2026-16
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Regulation to amend Regulation 81-101 respecting mutual fund prospectus disclosure — Order number V-1.1-2026-16 of the Minister of Finance
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MO 2026-17
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Regulation to amend Regulation 31-103 respecting registration requirements, exemptions and ongoing registrant obligations — Order number V-1.1-2026-17 of the Minister of Finance
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MO 2026-18
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Regulation to amend Regulation 81-102 respecting investment funds — Order number V-1.1-2026-18 of the Minister of Finance
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MO 2026-19
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Regulation to amend Regulation 81-105 respecting mutual fund sales practices — Order number V-1.1-2026-19 of the Minister of Finance
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, August 7, 2026:
The Public Health Act, 1994
|
Sask Reg 51/2026
|
The Food Safety Amendment Regulations, 2026
The Management and Reduction of Greenhouse Gases Act
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Sask Reg 54/2026
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The Management and Reduction of Greenhouse Gases (Standards and Compliance) Amendment Regulations, 2026
Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat
The King’s Bench Amendment Act, 2026
- Act in force October 1, 2026. (OC 330/2026)
Yukon / Yukon
Regulations / Règlements
Yukon Gazette, Part II, August 15, 2026:
Elevator and Fixed Conveyances Act
|
YOIC 2026/82
|
Regulation to amend the Fixed Conveyances Regulations (2026)
Notices / Avis
Yukon Gazette, Part II, August 15, 2026:
Legal Profession Act, 2017
- Rules of the Law Society of Yukon, amendments
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