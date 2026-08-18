Procurement Alert: Canada's Defence Drone Initiative Launches Its First Prequalification Round For Suppliers

On July 23, 2026, the Government of Canada launched the Defence Drone Initiative (DDI), a new procurement vehicle for Canadian uncrewed and autonomous systems, and associated services, training, research and development, and innovation. Here is what the Defence Tech ecosystem needs to know.

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On July 23, 2026, the Government of Canada launched the Defence Drone Initiative (DDI), a new procurement vehicle for Canadian uncrewed and autonomous systems, and associated services, training, research and development, and innovation. Here is what the Defence Tech ecosystem needs to know.

The opportunity

What’s new: A Request for Supply Arrangement (RFSA) is open on CanadaBuys, creating a standing list of pre-qualified Canadian suppliers for the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and Coast Guard (CCG). See: https://canadabuys.canada.ca/en/tender-opportunities/tender-notice/ws5802684496-doc5802800603

Who’s leading it: The Defence Investment Agency (DIA).

The deadline: First-round submissions close August 14, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. EDT.

Ongoing opportunities: The RFSA will reopen every three months until July 2027, then every six months until July 2031.

Why founders and industry should care

In the recently released Defence Industrial Strategy, Canada acknowledged that there are key research gaps in drone technology in Canada, and that it is essential Canada become a leader in drone and counter-drone research and innovation. Uncrewed systems are identified as one of the 10 sovereign capabilities for the Department of National Defence. To this end, Canada has invested in a Drone Innovation Hub at the National Research Council and will also invest in a new R&D platform.

By pre-qualifying suppliers, the government can more readily move to purchasing from identified and qualified suppliers from each of the purchasing streams.

What is the government looking to buy?

The initial phase of the RFSA focuses on six identified priorities: low-cost tactical ISR drones, uncrewed ground vehicles, uncrewed maritime systems, low-cost counter-drone interceptors and standardized drone munitions. Deep precision strike systems are also named as a priority use case identified by the Canadian Armed Forces that will be supported by the 5 competency streams suppliers may qualify for. As operational requirements evolve, additional priorities may be added.

How do companies qualify?

Companies can seek prequalification in five streams built for “end-to-end capability”: (1) Uncrewed and Autonomous Systems (UxS) and counter-UxS capabilities; (2) communications and data systems; (3) engineering and integration services; (4) testing and training; and (5) innovation and experimentation activities. Companies may apply under one or more streams.

Bidders are assessed on mandatory requirements, relevant technical experience, security readiness, and the ability to meet operational requirements. Canada intends to provide a broad opportunity for all business types, including start-ups, SMEs, manufacturers, universities, and Indigenous businesses. Previous defence experience is not a mandatory requirement.

When are the key dates?

First-round deadline: All required supporting documentation and bid submissions for the first round must be filed by August 14, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. EDT. Submissions received after that time will be considered in future rounds.

Industry information session: DIA held a virtual information session for interested suppliers on July 30, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. EDT.

Ongoing intake windows: The RFSA will reopen every three months until July 2027, then every six months until July 2031.

The Buy Canadian Framework Policy Requirements

The DDI supports one of Canada’s 10 sovereign capabilities identified in the Defence Industrial Strategy. The RFSA also provides that future solicitations may apply the various policy components of the Buy Canadian Procurement Policy Framework (such as requirements for Canadian suppliers and Canadian content).

Canada identifies its intention to support Canadian industry, as well as accessing allied and other technologies to accelerate capability delivery to the Canadian Armed Forces.

The “Buy/Build/Partner” approach - a keystone element of the Defence Industrial Strategy - will be implemented as far as possible, to leverage Canadian and allied technology adaptation to defence requirements. Common Mandatory Criteria 1 (CM1) requires that bidder meet the definition of “Canadian Supplier” and have Canadian Operations. Stream 5 (Innovation and Experimentation) is geared specifically towards Canadian companies. See our bulletin on the DIS here: https://www.fasken.com/en/knowledge/2026/02/national-security-and-defence]

Finally, the evaluation process will intentionally limit mandatory requirements to avoid excluding Canadian small and medium enterprises having credible technical capability but who may not yet possess mature defence-enterprise processes across every domain.

What should founders and Industry do now?

Act before August 14 and bid for every stream for which they qualify (note that streams may be combined in future, so it is important to ensure all streams are covered)

Move early: qualifying at launch positions you for earlier opportunities

Get your legal foundations right: Buy Canadian eligibility, controlled goods and export controls, IP strategy, and financing for capital-intensive scale-up.

Continue to monitor the opportunity for additional requirements as the DDI evolves, including changes or additions to the streams, and seek qualification during future RFSA open periods .

About Fasken’s DefenceTech Practice

Fasken’s Emerging Technology & Venture Capital group is the first and largest dedicated emerging-tech practice in Canada, ranked Band 1 in Startups & Emerging Companies by Chambers Canada 2026. Our Defence Tech team guides founders and investors from day-one structuring through procurement, controlled goods and export controls, IP strategy, financing, and M&A. From startup, to scale-up, to exit, we help you build. For more, see our Dollars to Defence bulletins on federal funding and venture capital in dual-use and defence

Sources

https://www.canada.ca/en/department-national-defence/news/2026/07/government-of-canada-launches-defence-drone-initiative-to-strengthen-canadas-sovereign-defence-capabilities.html

https://www.canada.ca/en/department-national-defence/news/2026/07/defence-drone-initiative.html

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