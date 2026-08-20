Update: Small Business Procurement Program Launches As Buy Canadian Reforms Expand

The federal government has launched the first phase of its new Small Business Procurement Program ("SBPP"), forming part of the government's broader procurement modernization initiatives, including recent changes to its Buy Canadian framework.

What We Know

The federal government has announced the first phase of the SBPP and additional procurement modernization measures. The announcement confirms the following changes:

Small Business Procurement Program

Applies to businesses with 499 employees or fewer, including affiliates and qualifying joint ventures.

Includes several measures for procurements valued between $10,000 and $5 million, including: A mandatory Small Business Lens requiring contracting authorities to design procurement opportunities with small businesses in mind and to ensure that procurement requirements are proportionate to the value and complexity of the procurement; Expanded use of standardized solicitation documents and contracts; and Continued development of digital procurement support tools, including the AI-powered Procura chatbot.



Phase 2 Measures

A second phase of the SBPP is expected before the end of 2026 and is intended to include: Plain-language procurement documents; A "Tell Us Once" model allowing suppliers to reuse information across multiple bids; Bid-validation tools intended to identify compliance issues before bid submission; and A recognition program for trusted Canadian small businesses.



Buy Canadian Changes

Most notably, the Canadian Supplier and Canadian Content ("CSCC") policy threshold was reduced from $25 million to $5 million, significantly expanding the number of procurements subject to Canadian preference measures.

According to the federal government, the revised threshold is expected to bring an estimated five times more procurements within the scope of the policy.

For procurements subject to the policy: Bidders having substantial Canadian content may receive evaluation incentives of up to 25%; Qualifying Canadian suppliers may receive a 10% evaluation credit; and Suppliers may be required to attest that Canadian goods and services will be used in contract performance.



What We Don’t Know

While the announcement outlines several procurement modernization initiatives, significant implementation details have not yet been released.

In particular, the announcement does not indicate:

Small Business Lens

How compliance with the Small Business Lens will be assessed, monitored, or enforced across departments;

Whether departments will be required to report on implementation outcomes; and

How departments will determine whether procurement requirements are sufficiently proportionate to the value and complexity of a procurement.

Phase 2 Reforms

When and how each of the proposed Phase 2 initiatives will be implemented;

Whether those initiatives will apply uniformly or whether exceptions are available;

How the "Tell Us Once" system will work in practice;

How bid-validation tools will operate and what types of compliance issues they will identify; or

How suppliers will qualify for participation in the proposed trusted small business recognition program.

Existing Procurement Barriers

Whether the government intends to address other barriers commonly identified by suppliers, including: Security clearance requirements and the time required to obtain clearances; Insurance, financial capacity, and other qualification requirements; Contract administration practices after contract award; and Payment timelines and other issues affecting supplier cash flow.



Interaction with Buy Canadian Measures

The announcement does not indicate:

How the Small Business Lens will interact with existing Canadian supplier and Canadian content preference requirements;

Whether additional Canadian-content requirements will be introduced in future phases; or

Whether further procurement reforms are expected beyond those already announced.

Bottom Line: The federal government has launched the first phase of the SBPP and announced additional procurement modernization measures expected later in 2026. While the announcement outlines several intended reforms, many implementation details remain unavailable, leaving uncertainty regarding how the measures will operate in practice.