Changes To The Pest Control Products Act And What It May Hold For Canadian Farmers

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On June 18, 2026, Bill C-30 was passed by the Canadian Parliament. This act, among other things, amends the Pest Control Products Act. The Pest Control Products Act was assented to in 2002. This act is responsible for the current pesticide approval process as well as regulations regarding labelling.

The amendments at the centre of this discussion include what the minister of health may consider while determining if a product should be approved. Additionally, it provides the ability for the Federal Cabinet to approve the use of products for emergency situations that the minister had previously denied due to potential environmental impact. This change will likely allow for easier approval for the use of specific pesticides in emergency situations but has the potential to have an impact on trade with countries that have more restrictive guidelines on pesticide use.

Pest Control Products Act amendments:

1. Addition to what the minister of health must consider in the administration of the act.

The minister’s primary objective continues to be “prevent unacceptable risks to individuals and the environment from the use of pest control products,” but the latest amendments have added that they must consider “national economic security, regional economic security or national food security” when appropriate.

2. The Federal Cabinet can make orders to allow the amendment or registration of pesticides.

The Federal Cabinet now has the power to step in when the minister has denied a product’s registration (or an amendment to its registration) for emergency use against a seriously detrimental infestation. If the denial was based on environmental risk, Cabinet can override it by order, provided it considers the product necessary to protect economic or food security.

3. Conditions on Orders for Registration or Amendment by the Federal Cabinet.

Cabinet can attach whatever conditions it deems necessary to its orders. For example, requirements around how the product is manufactured or used, or obligations for the registrant to conduct testing and submit records.

4. Duration of an Order.

Cabinet orders are capped at three years, with the possibility of a single three-year extension if it remains necessary for economic or food security.

Potential effects on farmers

These changes to the Pest Control Products Act currently hold a lot of uncertainty. The process for determining what is necessary to “protect national economic security, regional economic security or national food security” is unknown. As this sentiment is included in both the objective list for the minister and is a determining factor for when Cabinet may produce an order, the lack of clarity will need to be resolved. Despite the uncertainty, the consideration of economic and food security could change what products the minister decides to approve in the future, as it allows for explicit consideration of food security.

Despite the uncertainty, these amendments may allow for faster approval for emergency use of certain pesticides. This could allow farmers to access needed solutions in emergency situations.

One concern worth flagging is trade. Some of Canada’s trading partners, most notably the European Union, maintain stricter pesticide regulations than we do. If these amendments lead to an expansion in which pesticides are available and used here, there is potential for conflict with the standards of importing countries. Producers selling into more restrictive markets should watch how policy develops both in Canada and abroad.

Due to the uncertainty surrounding this change in legislation, producers should continue to seek out information regarding the pest control products they are currently or potentially using. Specifically, the new amendments require that the orders made by the Federal Cabinet be posted publicly. Keeping informed on these orders allows producers to know what pesticides may be permitted in emergency situations and under what conditions.

This amendment to the Pest Control Products Act is unlikely to be the last. Currently, amendments that seek to modernize the act have been proposed and drafted. The primary changes would allow the act to be more aligned with various other legislation and prevent duplication of oversight. These changes would recognize the regulation of nitrification inhibitors under the Fertilizers Act and allow proponents to navigate the registration of supplement-pesticides in a more straightforward manner. As well, it would allow imported treated seed to be authorized for use if the active ingredient is registered in Canada along with multiple other changes. If these amendments are passed, then it could allow producers to have easier and quicker access to commonly used products.

Originally published by Western Producer

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.