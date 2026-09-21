New Act Respecting Contracting By Municipal Bodies: How To Secure Your Bids

Key Takeaways: Main Changes to the ACMB for Contractors

As of April 1, 2026 , the Act respecting contracting by municipal bodies governs the awarding of municipal contracts in the province of Québec.

, the Act respecting contracting by municipal bodies governs the awarding of municipal contracts in the province of Québec. The lowest price is no longer automatically the deciding factor : Municipal bodies now have several options for awarding contracts.

: Municipal bodies now have several options for awarding contracts. New evaluation criteria may be considered, including life cycle and environmental practices.

may be considered, including life cycle and environmental practices. Qualification processes may limit tenders to prequalified enterprises.

may limit tenders to prequalified enterprises. An enterprise’s contract history may now influence its eligibility to tender.

Effective April 1, 2026, the Act respecting contracting by municipal bodies (the “ACMB”) reforms the framework governing the awarding of municipal contracts in the province of Québec.

One of the ACMB’s main goals is to consolidate municipal contracting rules while promoting competition, integrity and transparency in the awarding of public contracts. For enterprises and contractors, the ACMB brings about a paradigm shift: It increases municipal bodies’ flexibility in structuring their calls for tenders, which results in more complex requirements that tenderers potentially have to meet.

What Are the New Pre-Tender Processes for Municipal Contracts?

The ACMB provides municipal bodies with three optional pre-tender processes:

Call for expression of interest : This process allows a municipality to better understand the market before launching a call for tenders, particularly to assess the available solutions. It must be carried out through the electronic tendering system, known as the Système électronique d’appel d’offres (SEAO).

: This process allows a municipality to better understand the market before launching a call for tenders, particularly to assess the available solutions. It must be carried out through the electronic tendering system, known as the Système électronique d’appel d’offres (SEAO). Certification of goods : This process is used to verify whether certain goods meet the municipality’s technical requirements. Based on this, a list of preapproved goods is created for a limited period prior to their purchase.

: This process is used to verify whether certain goods meet the municipality’s technical requirements. Based on this, a list of preapproved goods is created for a limited period prior to their purchase. Qualification of enterprises : This approach allows for the preselection, for a limited period, of contractors deemed capable of carrying out future contracts. It thus helps mitigate the risk of selecting an unsuitable supplier. Applications must be assessed by a selection committee.

The End of the “Lowest Tenderer” as the Default Award Procedure

Under the previous system, contracts were awarded by default to the lowest tenderer, unless another procedure was specified.

The ACMB changes this approach by requiring municipal bodies to now choose, from among eight award procedures, the one to be used for awarding a contract.

This change also introduces a new award method: awarding the contract following a request for prices directed at qualified enterprises. Contractors and suppliers should pay close attention to the preliminary qualification processes that municipal bodies may initiate, since some calls for tenders may be reserved exclusively for prequalified enterprises, which will be the only ones invited to submit tenders.

New Criteria for Evaluating Tenders: What’s Really Changing

One of the most significant changes introduced by the ACMB is greater flexibility in the rules governing tender evaluation criteria.

A criterion is now considered valid as long as it has a logical connection to the subject matter of the contract, without necessarily relating exclusively to the intrinsic characteristics of the good or service. Furthermore, the law recognizes that municipal bodies may consider the entire life cycle of the good, service or construction work, which includes:

the research and development stages;

the design and construction phases;

use or maintenance, which may include issues related to upkeep and durability; and

end of life.

In practice, this development allows municipalities to incorporate broader requirements into their tender documents, including those related to sustainable development or environmental performance. For example, a municipal agency could establish criteria in its tender documents related to the project’s life cycle and award higher scores to tenderers who are able to use more environmentally responsible materials or who provide recycling solutions for demolition materials.

Moreover, responsible procurement policies are becoming a mandatory component of the contract management regulations that municipal bodies must adopt.

For contractors and suppliers, it means that:

the quality of a tender is no longer limited solely to technical compliance;

the ability to demonstrate added value becomes a decisive factor; and

internal structure (certifications, practices, ESG policies) can constitute a competitive advantage.

In this context, ensuring tender compliance requires more attention than ever from tenderers, who must satisfy eligibility and compliance criteria while also meeting new requirements that may involve detailed and innovative demonstrations.

New Tools That Promote a Qualitative Evaluation of Tenders

The ACMB introduces or formalizes several measures that may directly influence how tenders are evaluated.

The Preferential Margin

This method allows a municipal body to grant a premium of up to 10% when evaluating tenders based on predetermined criteria. This margin serves as an important tool for promoting certain characteristics, including the quality of goods or work, environmental practices and compliance with recognized standards.

Total Acquisition Cost

The law also allows municipal bodies to specify in their calls for tenders that they will consider some additional costs associated with the acquisition of the good, which must be borne over its useful life. Accordingly, when analyzing the most advantageous tender, the municipal body may consider the total cost of acquiring a good, which is the sum of the initial quoted price plus the anticipated quantifiable additional costs, such as installation, maintenance, support, training and associated technology costs.

The Increased Importance of Contract History

The ACMB provides new grounds for rejecting a tender based on an enterprise’s past conduct. A municipal body may therefore reject a tender if the enterprise, within the preceding two years:

has failed to follow through on a tender or contract;

was terminated for breach of contract; or

received an unsatisfactory performance evaluation.

This development strengthens both the strategic importance of contract management and the need to document relationships with public contracting authorities. Considering the prior termination of a contract is a new development in municipal law that previously existed only under provincial law. The grounds for terminating a contract are, therefore, significant, as they can result in ineligibility to tender on municipal contracts for two years.

How Can Contractors Better Prepare Their Tenders ?

The ACMB subtly but significantly alters municipal contract law by changing the way contractors must approach calls for tenders, given the new criteria that municipalities may consider and incorporate into their tender documents.

From now on, the success of a tender will depend on striking a balance between: