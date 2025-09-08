Canada Launches Major Projects Office Under The Building Canada Act

On August 29, 2025, the federal government launched the Major Projects Office (the MPO) under the Building Canada Act to facilitate financing and advance major projects through a streamlined regulatory approval process.

Receiving royal assent in June of 2025, the Act aims to accelerate projects of national interest through a streamlined approval process facilitated by the MPO. Headquartered in Calgary but with offices in other major Canadian cities, the MPO will serve as a centralized point of contact for project proponents, Indigenous peoples, investors and all levels of government, and will also help structure and co-ordinate financing for major projects in Canada.

Overview of the project approval process

Following a project stakeholder's submission of a project to the MPO, the MPO will assess a project's contribution against the Act's national interest factors and identify the required federal approvals. The Act's national interest factors include whether the project:

Strengthens Canada's autonomy, resilience and security

Provides economic benefits to Canada

Has a high likelihood of success

Advances the interests of Indigenous peoples

Contributes to clean growth and Canada's climate objectives

Following its initial assessment, the MPO is to conduct consultations with Indigenous peoples, provinces/territories and federal ministers to gather input. Based on the findings of the MPO's initial review and consultations, the responsible minister may recommend to the Governor in Council (GIC) that the project be listed in Schedule 1 of the Act, designating the project as a national interest project.

The GIC must give 30-day notice in the Canada Gazette of the GIC's intent to designate the project as a national interest project and obtain the consent of affected provinces/territories to the extent that the project falls within exclusive provincial and territorial jurisdiction. Once the project is listed in Schedule 1, a single, comprehensive "Conditions Document" is issued by the responsible minister, which acts as a substitute for all the permits and approvals that would otherwise be required for the project to proceed.

Canada has asserted that this "one project, one review" approach will shorten project approval timelines to a maximum of two years, and that the MPO's expertise will help streamline approvals for all major projects across government (not just those listed under Schedule 1 of the Act).

Other Responsibilities of the MPO

Canada has stated that continuous and ongoing consultation with Indigenous people will take place throughout all phases of the project approval process. To foster reconciliation, partnership and economic participation of Indigenous peoples in major projects, the MPO has committed to establishing an Indigenous Advisory Council with council members comprised of representatives from First Nations, Inuit, Métis and Modern Treaty and Self-Governing partners (to be confirmed next month).

In addition to accelerating regulatory approvals, the MPO will help facilitate access to financing from the private and public sector, including the Canada Infrastructure Bank, the Canada Growth Fund and the Indigenous Loan Guarantee Program. Canada has doubled the Indigenous Loan Guarantee Program to $10 billion and extended its scope to major projects across all sectors of the economy (except for gaming). The MPO is also committing $40 million in funding over two years to enhance Indigenous participation in major projects and create opportunities for equity ownership.

Key Takeaways

The single approval process facilitated by the MPO may offer clearer pathways and support for project proponents, while reducing overlap in regulatory responsibilities. Additionally, the financing support offered by the MPO may create further opportunities and incentives for proponents, investors, Indigenous peoples and communities, and other potential stakeholders to advance and participate in major projects across Canada.

