Fast-Tracking Nation-Building: Canada's Major Projects Office Newly Announced PONIs

Mandate and Structure of the Major Projects Office

On August 29, 2025, the Government of Canada launched the Major Projects Office ("MPO") under the federal Building Canada Act (the "Act"). Under the Act, the federal government is empowered to initiate a process to review the designation of major infrastructure projects that are considered to be in Canada's national interest (which we understand are being referred to as "PONIs" – Projects Of National Interest), and may refer projects to the MPO for review.

According to the MPO website, operating as a special operating agency within The Privy Council Office, the MPO will:

collaborate with key partners, including project proponents, Indigenous Peoples, investors, and all levels of government, to facilitate the development of major projects that will benefit Canada;

work to identify and advance projects through the Act;

act as a single window for project proponents into the federal regulatory process to simplify and accelerate project approvals; and

support projects in other ways, including multi-departmental coordination and leveraging financial expertise to secure final investment decisions.

Once a project is referred to the MPO, the MPO will work with proponents, Provinces and Territories, and Indigenous Peoples, to advance the project. While not all projects referred to the MPO will be designated under the Act, the MPO may recommend designation for a project that would benefit from regulatory streamlining.

Six New Projects

Following on from the initial list of projects announced on September 11, 2025, the Prime Minister announced a second tranche of nation-building projects on November 13, 2025 for referral to the MPO. The Prime Minister announced that the combined impact of these projects represents more than $56 billion in new investment and is intended to build on Canada's economic strength by supporting 68,000 jobs.

The new projects cover a wide range of sectors and regions. They include a major electric transmission line and a new LNG export facility in British Columbia, three large mining projects (for nickel, graphite, and tungsten in Ontario, Quebec, and New Brunswick, respectively), and the first hydroelectric dam in Nunavut. These initiatives were selected for their potential to drive long-term economic growth, enhance Canada's energy security and export capacity, and strengthen critical supply chains. Notably, many focus on the clean economy – for example, the mines will provide essential materials for batteries and green technologies, and the hydro project will reduce reliance on diesel in the Arctic. By referring these projects to the MPO, the federal government is signalling to its intention to fast-track their progress through coordinated oversight and support.

The newly announced projects are summarized on the MPO website (with the expected impacts detailed in the Prime Minister of Canada's announcements) as follows:

1. North Coast Transmission Line (NCTL)

Proponent: B.C. Hydro

Sector: Electricity

Project: Twinning major transmission lines in Northwest B.C. to deliver clean electricity and telecommunications, enable LNG and critical minerals projects, and connect Yukon's grid to the Canadian grid.

Expected Impact: Expected to reduce emissions by up to 3 million tonnes annually and create thousands of fill-time jobs.

2. Ksi Lisims LNG

Proponent: Western LNG, Nisg̱a'a First Nation, Rockies LNG Partners

Sector: Energy

Project: Canada's second-largest LNG facility on Pearse Island, B.C., fully electrified for ultra-low emissions; includes Prince Rupert Gas Transmission and a 95 km electrical line.

Expected Impact: Expected to attract $30 billion in investment, create thousands of skilled careers and strengthen Canada's position as a global LNG exporter.

3. Canada Nickel's Crawford Project

Proponent: Canada Nickel Company

Sector: Mining, Critical Minerals

Project Large-scale nickel mine in Timmins, Ontario, producing low-carbon nickel for batteries and green steel; aims for net-negative carbon footprint.

Expected Impact: Expected to draw $5 billion in investment and create thousands of jobs.

4. Nouveau Monde Graphite's Matawinie Mine

Proponent: Nouveau Monde Graphite

Sector: Mining, Critical Minerals

Project: Open-pit graphite mine in Saint‑Michel‑des‑Saints, Québec, integrated with Bécancour Battery Material Plant for battery supply chains.

Expected Impact: Expected to attract $1.8 billion in investment and create over one thousand jobs.

5. Northcliff Resources' Sisson Mine

Proponent: Northcliff Resources Ltd.

Sector: Mining, Critical Minerals

Project: Tungsten mine in Sisson Brook, New Brunswick, supporting high-strength steel and defense applications.

Expected Impact: Expected to make Canada a secure supplier for domestic and allied industries, and make Canada a reliable supplier of critical minerals to domestic and international partners, while creating new career opportunities.

6. Iqaluit Nukkiksautiit Hydro Project

Proponent: Nunavut Nukkiksautiit Corporation

Sector: Electricity

Project: Nunavut's first 100% Inuit-owned hydro project in Iqaluit, replacing diesel with emissions-free power for Arctic communities.

Expected Impact: Expected to replace 15 million litres of imported diesel annually with clean hydro power and build community resilience, fuel a cleaner northern economy.

The First Five Projects

On September 11, 2025, the Prime Minister announced the first five projects for referral to the MPO. The combined impact of these five projects is estimated to be more than $60 billion in economic activity, as highlighted in the Prime Minister of Canada's announcements as follows:

1. LNG Canada Phase II (BC)

Proponent: LNG Canada

Sector: Energy

Project: Expansion of the existing LNG terminal in Kitimat, British Columbia. This is expected to double Canada's production of liquefied natural gas.

Expected Impact: Boost GDP growth and lower emissions by 35% compared to the world's best-performing LNG facilities.

2. Darlington New Nuclear Project (ON)

Proponent: Ontario Power Generation

Sector: Energy

Project: Construction of four small modular reactors ("SMR"). This project will make Canada the first G7 country to have an operational SMR.

Expected Impact: The SMR will provide clean and reliable energy to over 300,000 homes.

3. ContrecSur Port Expansion (QC)

Proponent: Montreal Port Authority

Sector: Industrial

Project: Expansion of the Port of Montreal's container handling capacity by approximately 60%.

Expected Impact: Generate approximately $140 million annually in local and national economic benefits across Québec and Canada.

4. McIlvenna Bay Copper Mine (SK)

Proponent: Foran Mining

Sector: Mining

Project: Development of a volcanogenic massive sulfide deposit to supply copper and zinc.

Expected Impact: Job creation, economic boost, and first net-zero copper project in Canada.

5. Red Chris Mine Expansion (BC)

Proponent: Newmont Mining & Imperial Metals

Sector: Mining

Project: Extension of the lifespan of the mine by over ten years to increase Canada's copper production.

Expected Impact: Annual 15% increase in copper production, job creation of approximately 1,500 workers during operations, with workforce levels maxing at around 1,800 during construction, and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 70% when operational.

Key Takeaways

The MPO and the framework set out in the Act for the advancement of projects of national interest suggests a transformative approach to the advancement of major infrastructure projects in Canada. Each project referred to the MPO (in the first and second tranches) will now benefit from the MPO's accelerated review and support for its advancement. Overall, the second tranche of projects highlights a trend towards critical minerals and clean energy infrastructure, aligning with Canada's goal to become more self-reliant and competitive in these strategic sectors. From expanding new export avenues (like LNG) to securing domestic supply of battery metals and delivering clean power to remote regions, the MPO's expanded project list touches on key areas of Canada's nation-building agenda. With the MPO now reviewing a total of 11 major projects (the first and second tranches together account for over $116 billion in investment), the federal government is stepping up efforts to get transformative projects built faster for the benefit of Canadians and the economy at large.

To view the original article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.