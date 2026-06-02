Consultation Commitments And Commercial Consequences: B.C. Supreme Court Quashes Licence Transfer Approval

The British Columbia Supreme Court's decision in Gitanyow Hereditary Chiefs v. British Columbia examines when licence transfers trigger deep consultation obligations with Indigenous Nations, and how consultation commitments made by the Crown can establish binding legal standards. The ruling explores the commercial risks that fall on resource proponents when Crown-led consultation proves inadequate, even though the constitutional duty rests with government.

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Key takeaways

The B.C. Supreme Court confirmed that agreed‑upon consultation commitments can fix the required depth of consultation.

Licence transfers are not immune from deep consultation, even where no new harvesting rights are created

The Crown cannot rely on private negotiations to discharge its duty to consult.

While the duty to consult rests with the Crown, the commercial risk of inadequate consultation falls on proponents.

Why this matters

Licence transfers, permit amendments, and restructurings are increasingly important in mining transactions, and this decision shows that consultation failures can disrupt them.

Overview

In Gitanyow Hereditary Chiefs v. British Columbia (Minister of Forests), 2026 BCSC 18, the British Columbia Supreme Court set aside the Minister of Forests’ approval of the transfer of a replaceable forest licence on the basis that the Province failed to meet its constitutional duty to consult an affected First Nation.

Although the decision arises in the forestry context, its reasoning has broader significance for mining companies and other resource developers, particularly where projects or operations depend on the transfer, renewal, or restructuring of existing regulatory authorizations. The decision underscores that licence transfers cannot be treated as merely “upstream administrative decisions” where deep consultation is owed — an issue with clear implications for mining transactions and project restructuring.

Of particular importance to industry, the decision illustrates that while the legal duty to consult rests with the Crown, the commercial consequences of inadequate consultation fall squarely on proponents, including the risk of quashed approvals and operational uncertainty.

Background and procedural history

The case arose from the Minister’s decision under s. 54 of the Forest Act to approve the transfer of a replaceable forest licence from a bankrupt forestry company to another company owned and controlled by the Kitsumkamlum First Nation. As part of the transaction, the purchaser agreed to assume the risk that the Minister might not approve the licence transfer, as ministerial approval was not a condition of the purchase.

Notably, a significant portion of the licence area overlapped with the asserted Aboriginal title territory of the Gitanyow Hereditary Chiefs (“Gitanyow”), whose title claim was at an advanced stage and supported by prior court findings.

The Province acknowledged that the licence transfer triggered the duty to consult and, critically, agreed that consultation with Gitanyow would occur at the deep end of the Haida spectrum, consistent with existing reconciliation agreements and an established engagement framework governing forestry decisions in Gitanyow territory. Transfers of forest licences were expressly identified as requiring a “deep” or “complex” level of consultation.

Despite that agreement, the consultation process that followed consisted almost entirely of emails and letters, with no meetings between the Crown and Gitanyow. The Province also placed significant weight on the expectation that Gitanyow and the Kitsumkamlum would resolve outstanding concerns through “business‑to‑business” discussions, both before and after the transfer.

The Minister ultimately approved the transfer without conditions. Gitanyow sought judicial review, arguing that the Province failed to engage in meaningful consultation and improperly relied on private negotiations to address impacts on their asserted rights.

The Court’s decision

Justice Kirchner allowed the application for judicial review and quashed the licence transfer approval, returning the matter to the Minister for reconsideration following proper consultation.

While reaffirming that the licence transfer did not create new harvesting rights, the Court rejected the Province’s characterization of the decision as having only “minor” impacts. It emphasized that changes in licence ownership may materially affect Indigenous interests by:

Changing the “philosophy of the persons making the decisions” under the licence;

Severing the existing commitments made by the prior licensee to Gitanyow; and

Affecting Gitanyow’s opportunity to pursue its own resource ventures, which may arise “where the licence would not be sold” and ministerial consent to a transfer is not granted.

The Court held that the required depth of consultation was fixed by the Province’s own agreement to engage in deep consultation and could not be narrowed after the fact. In that context, it was openly critical of the consultation record, finding that correspondence alone — particularly where the Crown has committed to intensive engagement — could not satisfy deep consultation, and that the absence of any in‑person (or virtual) meetings was inconsistent with “meaningful two‑way dialogue.”

Implications for mining and resource companies

Although the decision addresses a forestry licence transfer, it contains several lessons that are relevant to mining companies and businesses operating in regulated natural resource sectors.

1. Consultation commitments can elevate the legal standard

While the baseline duty to consult is informed by the strength of the claim and the seriousness of potential impacts, consultation commitments set out in agreements, engagement frameworks, or reconciliation processes can elevate and fix the required standard. Once the Crown commits to deep consultation, it will likely be held to that standard.

2. Deep consultation requires dialogue, not just letters

Where deep consultation is owed, a process consisting primarily of emails and letters is vulnerable to scrutiny. The Court emphasized that meaningful consultation requires dialogue, including meetings, that allows the parties to obtain “mutual understanding”, clarify concerns, and seriously explore accommodation options.

3. The Crown cannot outsource its duty to private negotiations

The Court made clear that the Crown cannot rely on “business‑to‑business” negotiations between private parties or Indigenous Nations to satisfy constitutional obligations. While such discussions may be relevant, they cannot replace meaningful Crown‑led consultation. This should not be taken to mean that such negotiations lack commercial value.

4. The duty is the Crown’s, but the commercial risk is the proponent’s

Although the duty to consult rests with the Crown, the commercial consequences of inadequate consultation fall on proponents. In this case, the purchaser agreed “to assume the risk” that the ministerial approval might not be granted. When the approval was later quashed due to deficiencies in Crown‑led consultation, that risk translated directly into commercial exposure.

As such, it may be in a proponent’s interest to assess the quality of the consultation carried out by the Crown and assist to the extent necessary and appropriate.

What mining companies should do now

Treat licence transfers and similar transactional approvals as consultation‑sensitive decisions, not administrative formalities.

Pressure‑test whether Crown consultation commitments align with deal assumptions, timelines, and conditions precedent.

Avoid relying on post‑approval processes or private negotiations to manage Indigenous‑relations risk.

Where regulatory approvals are critical to value, remain attentive to whether Crown‑led consultation is occurring at the level promised before relying on those approvals.

Conclusion

Gitanyow reinforces that the duty to consult remains a substantive constitutional obligation, even in the context of licence transfers involving existing authorizations. Where the Crown agrees to engage in deep consultation, courts will closely scrutinize whether that commitment was honoured in practice, with direct commercial consequences for proponents who rely on the resulting approvals.

Businesses operating in B.C., particularly in the mining, energy, forestry, and infrastructure sectors, should review how this decision may affect tenure rights, consultation strategies, project approvals, and broader regulatory risk. Our Global Metals & Mining team is closely monitoring developments, including any appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada and proposed legislative amendments.

Our Mining Disputes Insights Series highlights recent court decisions, legal developments and policy shifts that are influencing how capital is deployed, how transactions are structured, and how projects are advanced and defended when challenged. Each article offers focused insight on a specific pressure point or recent development, with an emphasis on practical consequences for mining companies, investors, and other market participants. Across the series, we explore questions that matter to both operational and deal teams.

For a closer look at developments affecting the mining sector and guidance on addressing challenges and opportunities, check out our Mining Prospects blog.

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