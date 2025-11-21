Second Round Of Nation-Building Projects Announced For Major Projects Office

Last week, the Prime Minister announced six additional projects will be referred to the Major Projects Office (MPO) for consideration as national interest projects. Under the Building Canada Act, these projects are eligible for streamlined regulatory approval if they are designated as national interest projects.

This announcement is the second round of projects referred to the MPO since the Prime Minister announced the first five projects in September:

1. North Coast Transmission Line/Northwest Critical Conservation Corridor

Proposed by BC Hydro, this Northern BC project contemplates building 500 kV transmission lines from Terrace to Prince Rupert. Fibre optic cables are also planned to be installed, in addition to upgrading and expanding capacitor stations and substations. This project will help support economic developments in the Northwest Critical Conservation Corridor (including providing net-zero power to the Ksi Lisims LNG project and, among other projects, advancing new critical mines in the area), itself also referred to the MPO, in addition to meeting demands for electricity to local communities in that area. The BC government will be expediting the North Coast Transmission Line through its own regulatory processes.

2. Ksi Lisims LNG

This liquified natural gas (LNG) project is proposed by the Nisga'a Nation, Rockies LNG and Western LNG. It will consist of a floating natural gas liquefaction facility and marine terminal on Pearse Island along the Northwest coast of British Columbia with the Prince Rupert gas transmission pipeline supplying natural gas. With capacity of 12-million tonnes of LNG per year, the Ksi Lisims project will be a significant contributor to exporting LNG to markets across the Pacific Ocean.

3. Crawford Nickel Project

This project is for an open-pit nickel-cobalt mine near Timmins, Ontario, constructed and operated by the Canada Nickel Company. The proposal also includes an on-site metal mill. Sitting on the second largest nickel deposit in the world, this project is expected to extract 240,000 tonnes of mine ore per day and process 120,000 tonnes of mine ore per day.

4. Nouveau Monde Graphite's Matawinie Mine

Located throughout Quebec, Nouveau Monde Graphite (NMG) mines natural graphite, with their Metawinie Mine currently in operation in Saint-Michel-des-Saints. Phase two of this project aims to increase production. As graphite is a vital material for lithium-ion batteries, this project will integrate with the Bécancour Battery Material Plant.

5. Northcliff Resources' Sisson Project

Tungsten and molybdenum are considered critical minerals in various nations. Tungsten is valuable for high-strength steel, defence, and industrial applications. The deposit lies in Sisson Brooks, New Brunswick, and this project involves an open pit tungsten and molybdenum mine. It is expected to extract an average of 300,000 tonnes of minerals per day and undergo on-site processing.

6. Iqaluit Hydroelectric Project

First initiated in 2005, this project is moving forward to provide sustainable, affordable, and reliable electricity to the residents of Iqaluit, Nunavut. It will also be 100% Inuit-owned. This project consists of two hydro dam sites, Jaynes Inlet and Armshow South. The current plan is to create a dam at Jaynes Inlet first to meet Iqaluit's current energy needs, and then Armshow South will be developed when energy demand increases.

Key Takeaway

Large infrastructure projects are typically the subject of complex regulatory processes. By establishing the MPO, the government created a unique process which aims to improve approval efficiency and thereby promote more nation-building projects.

