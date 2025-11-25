Second Wave Of Fast-Tracked Projects Unveiled Including Critical Minerals And Energy Projects

This blog follows our earlier insight, Wind In The Sails of Canadian Energy Project Development, which explored Canada's shifting project development landscape. Here, we examine the next wave of fast-tracked critical minerals and energy projects shaping the country's investment and regulatory outlook.

Prime Minister Mark Carney revealed Thursday, November 13, 2025, a new list of major projects for expedited review by the Major Projects Office (MPO). This second wave follows the initial set of projects named in September 2025 and focuses exclusively on critical minerals and energy initiatives, signaling a strategic pivot to bolster Canada's economic competitiveness and energy security.

While the second wave of projects did not include a pipeline to export bitumen from Alberta to the West Coast in order to access Asian markets, there are positive headwinds in that direction as the Alberta government recently confirmed that negotiations with Ottawa are ongoing (with a view to such a pipeline project making it on the fast-track list in the future).

The second wave of projects recommended to the MPO are:

North Coast Transmission Line (NCTL), Northwest BC: This project connects the Northwest Critical Conservation Corridor, delivers clean, affordable electricity and improved telecommunications, supports local industry and reduces emissions, and links the Yukon to the Canadian grid.

This project connects the Northwest Critical Conservation Corridor, delivers clean, affordable electricity and improved telecommunications, supports local industry and reduces emissions, and links the Yukon to the Canadian grid. Ksi Lisims LNG, Pearse Island, BC : Led by the Nisga'a Nation, this low-emission LNG facility will drive major investment, create jobs, and boost Canada's global LNG exports, supported by new gas and electrical transmission infrastructure.

: Led by the Nisga'a Nation, this low-emission LNG facility will drive major investment, create jobs, and boost Canada's global LNG exports, supported by new gas and electrical transmission infrastructure. Canada Nickel's Crawford Project, Timmins, ON : This project anchors Canada's clean industrial materials sector, producing low-carbon nickel for batteries and green steel, with significant investment and job creation.

: This project anchors Canada's clean industrial materials sector, producing low-carbon nickel for batteries and green steel, with significant investment and job creation. Nouveau Monde Graphite's Matawinie Mine, Saint-Michel-des-Saints, QC : The open pit graphite mine will supply graphite for defense and battery manufacturing and will integrate with the Bécancour Battery Material Plant.

: The open pit graphite mine will supply graphite for defense and battery manufacturing and will integrate with the Bécancour Battery Material Plant. Northcliff Resources' Sisson Mine, Sisson Brook, NB: The Sisson Mine will produce tungsten for high-strength steel and industrial use, bolstering Canada's role as a reliable supplier of critical minerals and creating new jobs.

The Sisson Mine will produce tungsten for high-strength steel and industrial use, bolstering Canada's role as a reliable supplier of critical minerals and creating new jobs. Iqaluit Nukkiksautiit Hydro Project, Iqaluit, NU: Nunavut's first Inuit-owned hydro project providing clean, reliable power, replacing the reliance on diesel, and promoting community and economic resilience in the Arctic.

To date, none of these projects have received a national interest designation, which could grant exemptions from key environmental statutes such as the Fisheries Act, Species at Risk Act, and Impact Assessment Act. After referral to the MPO, each proposal undergoes review, with final approval resting with the government.

The federal government's initial and subsequent waves of fast-tracked project announcements illustrate an evolving regulatory landscape with the launch of the MPO. The first wave emphasized LNG, nuclear development and critical minerals, along with a renewed interest in major transportation corridor between Alberta and British Columbia. The second wave has confirmed a continued focus on energy security and critical mineral supply chains. Although none of the newly identified projects have yet received a national-interest designation, both announcements reflect the federal government's effort to streamline infrastructure viewed as material to Canada's long-term economic and energy objectives.

