Wind In The Sails Of Canadian Energy Project Development: Major Projects Office Open For Business, And Details Of Fast-Tracked Projects Emerging

On June 6, 2025, the federal government introduced Bill C-5, An Act to enact the Free Trade and Labour Mobility in Canada Act and the Building Canada Act, which proposes new legislation aimed at strengthening Canada's economy by removing interprovincial trade and labour mobility barriers and advancing major projects. This includes Prime Minister Carney's much-anticipated proposal to "fast-track" federal regulatory approval processes for projects that are deemed to be in Canada's national interest. Bill C-5 officially passed and received Royal Assent on June 26, 2025.

At the end of August 2025, the Government of Canada launched the new Major Projects Office (the MPO), headquartered in Calgary and led by Dawn Farrell, former Trans Mountain Chief Executive Officer.1 The MPO is designed to serve as a single point of contact for advancing nation-building projects, with a strong emphasis to accelerate timelines, simplify the regulatory landscape for proponents of major projects (such that approval timelines are reduced to at most two years2) and support the coordination of project financing when necessary.

For projects deemed to be in Canada's national interest, the MPO aims to reduce bureaucratic complexity by unifying the approval process across departments and jurisdictions. A key feature is the move toward a "one project, one review" model for environmental assessments, in close collaboration with provinces and territories. This is intended to "send a clear early signal" to build investor confidence in the project.3

While not a complete solution to various regulatory challenges facing major projects in Canada, by cutting red tape and coordinating project approvals more efficiently, the MPO represents a significant effort by the federal government toward ensuring that Canadian infrastructure can be advanced to attract investors and boost the competitiveness of Canada's project execution timing relative to other countries seeking to attract capital.

As further details of the MPO and fast-tracked projects have been rolled out, in parallel many energy sector proponents continue to highlight the need for the federal government to repeal or amend existing legislation and policies that have been identified as inhibiting infrastructure development, while looking at ways to maintain or bolster incentives and supports for carbon reduction opportunities.

LNG, Nuclear and Critical Minerals Named Among Initial Projects

The federal government announced the first wave of nation-building initiatives, fast-tracking a select group of major industrial projects aimed at supporting long-term economic diversification. On September 11, 2025, the federal government identified five strategic projects eligible for accelerated regulatory approvals for the MPO's consideration, with Western Canada prominently featured among them.

Initial Projects for MPO Review

Contrecoeur Terminal Container Project, Contrecoeur Project : This project will expand the Port of Montreal's capacity by approximately 60 percent.

: This project will expand the Port of Montreal's capacity by approximately 60 percent. LNG Canada Phase 2, Kitimat, British Columbia : This project will double the facility's production capacity of liquified natural gas. By increasing the supply of natural gas available to key markets in Asia and Europe, the initiative also supports Canada's broader strategy to diversify its trading partnerships and strengthen its role in global energy security. The MPO's review of this project is intended to create a pathway for other proponents of Canadian LNG projects.

: This project will double the facility's production capacity of liquified natural gas. By increasing the supply of natural gas available to key markets in Asia and Europe, the initiative also supports Canada's broader strategy to diversify its trading partnerships and strengthen its role in global energy security. The MPO's review of this project is intended to create a pathway for other proponents of Canadian LNG projects. Darlington New Nuclear Project, Bowmanville, Ontario : This project aims to make Canada the first G7 country to operate a small modular reactor, accelerating the commercialization of a key technology to support clean energy needs both in Canada and globally.

: This project aims to make Canada the first G7 country to operate a small modular reactor, accelerating the commercialization of a key technology to support clean energy needs both in Canada and globally. McIlvenna Bay Foran Copper Mine Project, East-Central Saskatchewan : Located in one of Canada's richest mineral belts, this project is developed in close collaboration with the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation. It will supply copper and zinc to strengthen Canada's role as a leading global supplier of critical minerals.

: Located in one of Canada's richest mineral belts, this project is developed in close collaboration with the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation. It will supply copper and zinc to strengthen Canada's role as a leading global supplier of critical minerals. Red Chris Mine Expansion, Northwest British Columbia: This expansion project will extend the mine's lifespan by more than a decade and increase Canada's annual copper production by over 15 percent.

Renewed Discussions Surround New Crude Pipeline to the West Coast

While not included among the initial group of fast-tracked initiatives unveiled, a proposed crude oil pipeline to transport Alberta's crude through northwest British Columbia to the West Coast remains a project of significant domestic and international interest as a potential candidate to be recommended to the MPO in a second wave of projects for expediated approval. The MPO will continue to consider potential major projects to be fast-tracked and expects to make further announcements over the coming months regarding the same.4

A draft list of 32 major infrastructure projects obtained by The Globe and Mail included the above-mentioned pipeline. Echoing the previously proposed Northern Gateway pipeline, this corridor has re-emerged as a conceptual project with the potential to be pursued within a broader national (or regional) economic corridor framework, and is intended to link Canadian crude to growing markets in Asia.5 As of now, no official proponent has come forward to champion the project, but its presence on the draft list signals a possible revival of interest in connecting Alberta's energy resources to British Columbia's Northern Coast. Facilitating greater access to markets for oil and gas and other Canadian natural resources has been touted as a key pillar in the strategy to make Canada an energy superpower.

The draft list also features proposals put forward by provincial premiers and other stakeholders, providing a glimpse into the strategic infrastructure options currently under federal consideration.6 While the list covers ports, mines and other transportation initiatives, it notably highlights 14 energy initiatives, with a strong focus on Western Canada such as Ksi Lisims LNG, the North Coast Transmission Line, and Vancouver harbour dredging. Alberta's Pathways Alliance carbon-capture hub and Northern ventures like the Taltson Hydro Expansion and Iqaluit Hydroelectric Project are also included on the draft list.

The federal government, in its official announcement of the five projects to be referred to the MPO, identified the following strategic areas of focus for the MPO7, which align with the draft list.

critical mineral development,

wind energy,

critical infrastructure in the North,

ports and transportation infrastructure,

innovative carbon capture and storage and carbon management technologies.

Originally published 18 September 2025.

