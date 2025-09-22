Federal Gov't Announces Initial Nation-building Projects For New Major Projects Office

In August 2025, the Federal government announced the Major Projects Office (the MPO) to facilitate financing and advance major projects through a streamlined regulatory approval process.

Initial Projects

On September 11, 2025, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced five "nation-building" projects being recommended for approval, with further projects set to be considered for stage two. The first five projects include three Western Canadian projects, spanning energy, critical minerals and transportation.

1. LNG Canada Phase Two

Currently under construction, LNG Canada is a major facility located in Kitimat, BC, for the processing and international shipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) produced by the project's partners. The facility produced and shipped its first LNG cargo in June 2025, marking a major milestone for the export of LNG from North America to international markets. LNG Canada Phase Two will, when completed, double the facility's LNG capacity.

2. Red Chris Mine

The Red Chris Mine, located in Northern British Columbia near the BC-Alaska border, is a copper and gold mine previously identified by the provincial government of British Columbia for fast-tracking through the provincial approvals process. The Tahltan Nation is engaged in the Red Chris Mine, specifically through business dealings between the Nation's economic development corporation and Newmont Corp., as well as employment of approximately 220 of the Nation's members.

3. McIlvenna Bay Mine Project

The McIlvenna Bay Mine Project is a copper and zinc project located in east-central Saskatchewan being developed by Canadian-based Foran Mining Corporation. As of June 2025, construction of the project was approximately one third completed. When finalized, the project is expected to eventually produce ore at a rate of approximately 4,200 tonnes per day.

In addition to the Western Canadian projects, the five initial projects include the Darlington New Nuclear Project in Clarington, Ontario, as well as the ContrecSur Terminal Container Project in ContrecSur, Québec.

Future potential projects identified

Prime Minister Carney further announced six projects that are at an early stage of development but may be part of the next phase of consideration by the MPO. These projects include:

A major carbon capture and storage project by Pathways Alliance in Alberta

Planned upgrades to the Port of Churchill, Manitoba, which would allow the Port of Churchill to become a major export point in the prairies

An Arctic economic and security corridor

Transportation infrastructure in Ontario, Quebec and Northern Canada was also designated for future consideration, as well as Wind West Atlantic, a wind power project in Atlantic Canda. Although each of these projects requires further development prior to approval, the emphasis appears to be on critical minerals, energy and transportation. Further projects may be identified in the coming months, as the federal government has emphasized that this list is not exhaustive.

Key takeaways

The MPO will serve as a centralized point of contact for approved projects, aiming to facilitate financing and advance these projects through a streamlined regulatory approval process. The five announced projects, as well as the early-stage projects named by the federal government, focus on critical minerals, energy (including nuclear energy, wind energy and carbon capture and storage) and transportation. These align with key areas of the Canadian economy, reflecting the federal government's stated commitment to diversify the Canadian economy and create employment opportunities for Canadians.

