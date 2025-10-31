On The Road To Reform: The Fighting Delays, Building Faster Act, 2025

Topic Summary

Building Code Review As part of its technical briefing, the Province announced it is conducting a section-by-section review of the Building Code. This announcement follows recent Building Code changes that took effect on January 1, 2025. On that date, the Province, by regulation, adopted the National Building Code, subject to Ontario-only amendments within a document entitled "Ontario Amendments to the National Building Code of Canada 2020." No consultation through the Regulatory Registry of Ontario or the Environmental Registry of Ontario (the ERO) has been posted to date.

Standardizing Official Plans (OP) The Province has published a notice on the ERO to simplify and standardize OP requirements in response to concerns that OPs have become lengthy, complicated, and highly restrictive planning documents that vary widely between municipalities. The Province is consulting on imposing a uniform structure for OPs, consisting of standard sections covering settlement area structures and boundaries, growth management, general policies, residential and mixed-use designations, employment areas, infrastructure, and natural heritage. The Province is also seeking feedback on: (1) limiting the length of OPs through either a word limit (65,000 words) or a page limit (250 pages); (2) creating uniform land use designations and making land use designations more permissive; (3) facilitating transition to new rules; and (4) submitting OPs through an online portal. The comment period for this consultation is expected to close on December 22, 2025.

Minimum Lot Sizes The Province is seeking public feedback on the potential reduction or removal of minimum lot size requirements in low-density urban residential areas. The Planning Act generally defines parcels of urban residential land as serviced parcels with residential uses in a settlement area. The Province's stated intention is to consider whether the setting of minimum lot sizes in urban residential areas unnecessarily inhibits residential development. The comment period for this consultation will close on November 22, 2025.

Green Development Standards Under Bill 17, the Province amended the Building Code Act, 1992, to confirm that municipal by-law powers do not authorize the enactment of by-laws respecting the construction or demolition of buildings. These amendments were a response to municipal standards that exceeded Building Code requirements, particularly in relation to "green building standards" which varied across municipal jurisdictions. The Province is now seeking public feedback on the use by municipalities of "enhanced development standards," such as "green development standards." The Province's new consultation process is expected to lead to regulatory changes respecting the imposition of green development standards, such as green roof requirements, to prevent inconsistent standards and to reduce development costs. The comment period for this consultation will close on November 22, 2025.

Beneficial Re-use of Excess Soil Last year, the Province consulted on various proposals to reduce the regulatory burden of regulations concerning excess soil. In December 2024, the Province announced it would extend the deadline to send excess soils to landfills from January 1, 2025, to January 1, 2027, but required additional consultation for the remaining proposals. The Province has now posted an updated decision on the ERO and enacted regulations to amend O. Reg 406/19 (the Excess Soil Regulation). Among other matters, amendments relevant to project owners and reuse site owners and operators include the following: The Excess Soil Regulation does not apply to aggregate that is both extracted and produced at a pit or quarry. Aggregate becomes subject to the Excess Soil Regulation as an "excess soil" if it is re-excavated after being used.

Excess soil would not be designated as a waste requiring an Environmental Compliance Approval before final placement at a project area if, among other requirements, the excavation project area has the same project leader, the projects are being undertaken as part of a larger planned initiative, and the initiative would result in the projects being adjoined.

Excess soil would also not be designated as a waste for "related" infrastructure projects, in which infrastructure projects with the same project leader/owner or operator and of the same type of infrastructure (such as two road projects) may deposit soils that have not been impacted by a potentially contaminated activity at the other infrastructure project site, provided certain criteria are met.

Recycled "engineered aggregate" (aggregate that meets a prescribed engineering standard) is also not deemed to be a waste if transferred from an aggregate re-use depot, is placed at the reuse site in accordance with the Excess Soil Rules, and is used for a beneficial purpose for which the engineering standard was developed. This exception does not apply if a person observes any indication that the aggregate has been impacted by a discharge of a contaminant and the placement of the material will result in an adverse effect.