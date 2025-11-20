Renters' Rights Act 2025: The Countdown To 1 May 2026 Begins

On 13 November 2025, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government published its roadmap for implementing the Renters' Rights Act 2025, confirming that many of the main provisions will come into force on 1 May 2026.

As set out in our article, Renters' Rights Act 2025 finally in sight, the legislation is the biggest shake up of the private rented sector (PRS) in decades and everyone in the Living sector will be affected.

Landlords, agents and investors will welcome publication of this timeline so that they can start preparing for the new landscape. While all dates are subject to secondary legislation and Parliamentary approval, this is what everyone should be working towards.

Phased approach

The Act signals big changes for the market and the Government has decided that reforms should be implemented in three phases.

Phase 1 – D Day is 1 May 2026

On 1 May 2026 the following reforms will take effect:

The end of assured shorthold tenancies (ASTs) and the abolition of s21 "no fault" evictions for most of the PRS . Existing ASTs will automatically convert to become periodic assured tenancies and no new fixed term tenancies can be granted.

. Existing will automatically convert to become periodic assured tenancies and no new fixed term tenancies can be granted. Grounds for possession will change – these will be particularly important given that landlords will no longer be able to rely on s21 notices.

Landlords will only be able to increase rent once a year via a new statutory procedure. Initial rents and rent increases may be challenged in the First Tier Tribunal by tenants.

Landlords and agents must state the proposed rent in all adverts and may not accept a higher rent – no more rent bidding wars.

Landlords will only be able to accept one month's rent in advance.

The Government confirmed that the abolition of s21 and the tenancy reforms in Phase 1 will not initially apply to the social rented sector. They have committed to work with social housing landlords and the Regulator for Social Housing ahead of implementation in that sector, likely to be in 2027, and further details are expected.

Phase 2 – from "late 2026"

Government will start the roll out, on a region-by-region basis, of the new PRS Database. All PRS landlords will be required to register with the database, pay a fee and provide certain information – likely to be the landlord's contact details, property details and safety information.

After the database has been implemented, the Government will establish the new PRS Landlord Ombudsman which will provide a redress service for tenants. It will be mandatory for all landlords to register with the service.

Phase 3 – no date given (but possibly 2035-37)

The Decent Homes Standard and Awaab's Law, currently only relevant in social housing, will be extended to the PRS. This is to ensure that all PRS housing stock meets a minimum standard – if it doesn't local councils will be able to take enforcement action. There will be clear timeframes within which all PRS landlords must make homes safe where tenants have reported serious hazards.

Practical next steps for landlords, agents and investors preparing for 1 May 2026

Work can start now in preparing for the big day.

Keys things to do ahead of time include:

Diarise key dates (not applicable to social housing): 30 April 2026 will be the last day possible to serve a s21 notice. All landlords will need to serve a written statement of terms on existing tenants within 28 days. It will be important to retain proof of service because failure to do this may lead to fines, potential criminal prosecution and may prevent landlords from relying on certain possession grounds. Landlords wanting to rely on certain possession grounds for existing tenancies, particularly student HMO and PBSA landlords, will need to serve an additional notice on tenants. 31 July 2026 will be the deadline for starting court proceedings where a s21 was served before 1 May 2026.

Review all existing tenancy agreements to understand what will happen to them on 1 May 2026.

Start preparing new standard tenancy documents to use from 1 May 2026.

Make sure all staff and agents have been trained so that they understand the new regime.

Review tenant referencing checks to ensure they are robust.

Budget for compliance – there will be additional costs of registration, training etc that should be factored into financial planning.

Plan for how to deal with the additional administration in implementing rent increases, dealing with requests to keep pets and comply with the database when it is up and running.

If vacant possession is required, for example for development, make sure you have a strategy to achieve it.

Keep an eye out for government communications and new secondary legislation.

The roadmap signals a fundamental reset of the PRS in England from 1 May 2026.

