Strata Document Review: Tips For Buyers

Are you thinking of buying or investing in a strata property? Whether it's a condo, townhouse, or duplex, strata documents are critical to understanding your property and its governance.

Strata Documents Matter

What can you learn about a property from a review of strata documents?

Strata Fees : How much will you have to pay each month towards common expenses, including for building operations and management, repair and maintenance work, and contributions to the contingency reserve fund?

Key Documents

What key documents should you request and review before removing subjects?

Form B Information Certificate : Contains a snapshot of the unit's financial standing, including monthly maintenance fee and amounts owing; alteration agreements; bylaw amendments that have not yet been filed; court proceedings involving the strata corporation; allocated parking stalls and storage lockers; and insurance coverage.

Red Flags

What "red flags" should a buyer note for further investigation?

Significant, deferred work maintenance, repairs or renewals.

Budget overruns or persistently low contingency reserve fund.

High insurance policy deductibles.

Strife between owners, internal politics, and unresolved disputes.

Unresolved construction defects.

Legal claims by and against the strata corporation.

Amenities or shared areas that are costly to repair and maintain.

Frequent special levies.

How to Obtain Strata Documents

Speak to your realtor about which documents to request from the strata manager or a council member if the strata corporation is self-managed. Certain documents may be ordered from the Land Title Office for a fee.



Legal Review

Buying a home or investment property is a significant financial undertaking. To ensure you have a fulsome understanding of what you are getting into, consider having the documents reviewed by a strata lawyer.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.