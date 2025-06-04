Rosen Sunshine Newsletter - June 2025

Firm News

Elyse Sunshine Comments on Alberta Doc's Discipline Case



Elyse was interviewed as part of a story about an Alberta doctor who, after being sanctioned by his regulator for spreading misinformation relating to vaccines, has allegedly continued to post on the subject. Elyse explained the regulator's process and the limited scope of a Discipline panel to reject a joint submission. Read the full story.

Lonny Rosen Receives Medico-Legal Society Award



The Medico-Legal Society of Toronto Award is the highest expression of esteem that the Society can convey to a recipient. This award is intended to honour members of the healthcare, legal, or scientific community who have made a significant contribution to their profession, the Society, or the community at large and whose contributions are consistent with the society's values.



Lonny received his award at the MLST's 75th Anniversary and Awards Celebration on May 28th, 2025, where the Medico-Legal Society of Toronto's members convened for an unforgettable evening honoring 75 years of impact, excellence.



Lonny Presents at MLST Spring Bouquet



What happens when a Dentist's receptionist harasses a patient? Lonny presented on the case of Tuvel v IR at the Medico-Legal Society of Toronto's Spring Bouquet program. , which we blogged about recently.

Alisha Kapur Featured in Advocates' Society's "Keeping Tabs" on Career Specialization

Alisha was recently interviewed for an article on career specialization in the Spring 2025 issue of "Keeping Tabs" by the Advocates' Society. The article can be found here.

Recent Blog Posts

Recent Interpretation on the Scope of a Tribunal's Solicitor-Client Privilege and Deliberative Secrecy



A recent decision from the Divisional Court provides valuable insight into the scope of a tribunal's solicitor-client privilege and deliberative secrecy. Derenzis v. Gore Mutual Insurance Co examined several key rulings made by the License Appeal Tribunal regarding statutory accident benefits. This case highlights the tribunal's authority to control its processes, prevent abuse, and issue orders—including sealing and destroying privileged documents.



Boundary Violations Have Consequences



While Apple TV's popular show, Shrinking, makes light of a mental health professional's violation of boundaries with their patients, a recent discipline decision from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta shows that regulators in the real world don't find such conduct amusing. Our latest blog discusses the importance of maintaining professional boundaries with patients and the consequences of failing to do so.



Upcoming Events

Elyse and Sari to Provide MLST Webinar on Medical-Legal Issues in the Healthcare Practice



On June 11, 2025 Elyse and Sari will co-lead an MLST webinar on Medical-Legal Issues in the healthcare practice.



Rosen Sunshine's Health Law Rx

This Month's Health Law Prescription

If a patient is capable of making treatment decisions, it is not the family's call. Your role may involve setting boundaries with family members and supporting the patient's autonomy.

