Helping Parents And Caregivers Prioritize Mental Health (Video)

This past week, Gluckstein Lawyers proudly hosted Parenting on a Different Path, a virtual CPD-accredited event created to support parents and caregivers of children with medical complexities and neurodiverse needs. Designed as a platform to foster connection, share practical strategies, and empower families, the event brought together an inspiring panel of experts and an engaged audience.

The central theme? Supporting parents as they balance the complexities of caregiving with their own mental health. Discussions revolved around building resilience, prioritizing self-care, and ensuring families are not just surviving-but thriving.

Here's a closer look at the highlights, insights, and takeaways from this meaningful event.

Creating a Space for Support and Empathy.

At Gluckstein Lawyers, many of our clients are parents navigating the challenges of raising children with birth injuries, developmental disabilities, or neurodiverse needs. Time after time, we've been deeply moved by their strength and resilience in the face of adversity.

Hosting Parenting on a Different Path was our way of giving back to this incredible community. Senior Associate Jan Marin opened the event, sharing a heartfelt acknowledgment of how families demonstrate resilience and strength every day. Jan emphasized that Gluckstein Lawyers' commitment goes beyond legal services-we're passionate about supporting families in their broader journeys toward mental wellness and caregiving balance.

Insights from Esteemed Speakers.

The event featured an incredible lineup of speakers, each with personal and professional expertise in supporting families of children with diverse needs. Here's what they shared:

Fabiana Bacchini

Fabiana, a parent of a child with cerebral palsy and a passionate advocate for families, delivered an inspiring talk about the power of community in navigating the caregiving journey.

She reminded attendees that connection is key to thriving through challenges and emphasized the importance of reaching out for support. Her lived experience and heartfelt advice left participants feeling encouraged and less alone.

Lesley Donaldson

Parenting coach and Registered Nurse Lesley Donaldson provided honest and relatable insights about the emotional highs and lows of raising a child with special needs.

Using storytelling to connect with attendees, she shared practical strategies to cope with stress, reminding parents that it's okay to feel overwhelmed at times. Her guidance was both reassuring and actionable, helping parents find clarity in their caregiving roles.

Jennifer Nunes

Jennifer, a Registered Social Worker, spoke about prioritizing self-care and reducing caregiver stress. She explained that caregivers must set time aside for their own mental well-being to effectively support their families. Attendees appreciated her practical advice on maintaining a balance between caregiving and personal wellness.

Kate Robson

Psychotherapist and family support specialist Kate Robson brought her expertise in fostering attachment and creating emotion-friendly environments. She introduced concepts like trauma-informed care and guided parents in building deeper connections with their children. Her calming approach offered tools for improving communication and strengthening family bonds.

Focusing on Resilience and Community.

The biggest takeaway from the event was the unparalleled value of hearing directly from parents with lived experience in navigating the challenges of caregiving. These parents shared not only the personal journeys they have faced but also the expertise they have gained as trained professionals in the field. Their unique perspectives provided attendees with both practical strategies and compassionate insights on how to approach this often complex parenting experience. This combination of lived knowledge and professional understanding created a powerful opportunity for learning, connection, and hope for all who participated.

Continue the Conversation.

Parenting a child with diverse needs can be both incredibly rewarding and challenging. Through connection and shared learning, we can find strength and inspiration to tackle these challenges together.

For those unable to attend, we're excited to announce that recordings of the event are now available to view. We've also compiled additional resources to help parents of neurodiverse children prioritize mental health, resilience, and well-being.

We're so grateful to everyone who joined us for Parenting on a Different Path and look forward to creating more opportunities to bring families together in the future.

View the Event Recording.