August 2025 Rosen Sunshine Newsletter

Firm News

Sari Elected Chair of OBA Health Law Section

Congratulations to the new Chair of the Canadian Bar Association – Health Law Section, Sari Feferman!

Recent Blog Posts

Failing to Complete a Proper Assessment of a Patient Could Lead to Professional Misconduct

Health professionals who provide advice or treatment without a proper patient assessment risk more than just clinical errors—they may face allegations of professional misconduct. A thorough assessment is not optional—it's essential. It protects patients, supports accurate diagnoses, and upholds the integrity of the profession.

Read More

Complaint Underscores Risks of Billing Outside OHIP: Physicians Take Note

Recent complaints filed by the Ontario Health Coalition on behalf of 50 patients signal growing scrutiny around out-of-pocket charges for publicly insured services. As Ontario broadens access to private clinics for publicly funded care, physicians operating outside OHIP face increasing risk—especially those in private or hybrid models.

Read More

Applications to License Community Surgical and Diagnostic Centres for Orthopedic Services Now Underway

The Ontario government recently issued a new call for applications for licensing Integrated Community Health Services Centres to provide insured orthopedic services. Our latest blog provides more information for those interested in applying for a licence under the Integrated Community Health Services Centres Act, 2023.

Read More

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.