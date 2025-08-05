CFIA Reinforces Accuracy In "Product Of Canada" And "Made In Canada" Claims

As the trade war continues to impact the purchasing decisions of Canadian consumers, the market has seen a surge in "Canadiana"—from the iconic maple leaf mark to claims such as "Made in Canada", "Product of Canada", and "Canadian". These identifiers are intended increase transparency and help consumers understand the extent to which their food products were grown, manufactured, or otherwise processed in Canada. In light of recent developments in connection with the trade war however, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has begun to place greater scrutiny on how these claims are being used - and misused.

On July 30, 2025, the CFIA issued a reminder to the food industry emphasizing the importance of accurate origin claims. This update was prompted by a noticeable increase in consumer complaints - particularly related to bulk produce - about misleading use of "Made in Canada" claims and maple leaf imagery.

Importantly, the CFIA re-iterated that retailers bear the responsibility (and liability) of ensuring that all food products sold in-store, including unpackaged or bulk items, comply with Canada's food labelling laws. This responsibility extends beyond packaging to include in-store signage and online advertising. The CFIA's reminder highlights the fact that such origin claims are more than just a marketing gimmick – rather, they are legally required to be truthful, not misleading, and supported by evidence.

While the maple leaf remains a powerful symbol of Canadian identity, it can be ambiguous without proper context. Retailers should ensure that any use of Canadian identifiers is accompanied by clear and accurate claims that align with CFIA guidelines. For example, if a food business chooses to use the maple leaf on packaging, retail shelves or online, it is recommended that an accompanying domestic content statement ("Product of Canada", "Made in Canada", etc) be placed in close proximity to the maple leaf to add greater transparency and context for the consumer.

Importantly, it is worth noting that not all maple leaves are created equal - the stylized 11-point maple leaf is protected by the Government of Canada against unauthorized use for commercial purposes.

To view the original article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.